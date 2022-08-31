Ranking the 5 best QBs heading into 2022-23 NFL season ft. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers

Quarterbacks are the most important players in the NFL due to their direct impact on the overall success of a team. It has been proven many times throughout NFL history that elite quarterbacks can consistently carry a team to victory.

The 2022-23 NFL season is right around the corner, and just like every year, the main focus will be on the quarterbacks. Here are the five best quarterbacks in the league entering the season. The listed players are ranked according to a combination of past performances and future projections, including individual statistics and team success.

#5 - Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow has quickly emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, despite playing just two seasons so far. His rookie season got off to a promising start before an injury ended his year early, but then he elevated his game to another level in year-two.

Burrow was one of the best quarterbacks during the 2021-22 season and was also one of the most efficient. He led all players in completion percentage as well as yards per attempt, a rare combination for any quarterback. In just his second season, he helped the Bengals win the AFC championship and appear in the Super Bowl.

#4 - Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

Josh Allen is one of the most dynamic players in the NFL due to his truly unique skillset. He is one of the only players who is equally dangerous with his legs and his arm. The signal-caller is one of the best rushing quarterbacks, but also possesses one of the strongest arms.

Allen has consistently improved during his time with the Buffalo Bills, winning three playoff games along the way. During the 2021-22 season, he ranked in the top 10 in passing yards and passing touchdowns. He further ranked in the top three among quarterbacks in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

#3 - Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has been the best quarterback in the regular season over the last several years. He has won 13 regular season games in each of the last three consecutive seasons while also being named the NFL MVP for the last two seasons. He has now won four NFL MVP awards during his career, the second most of all time.

Rodgers' glaring struggles in the postseason are what prevents him from being higher on the list of top quarterbacks. In 11 seasons since winning his first and only Super Bowl ring, he has recorded just a 7-9 postseason record and has never returned to the big game.

#2 - Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is off to the most accomplished start to a career by any quarterback ever. In just four years as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, he has won a Super Bowl ring, Super Bowl MVP, two conference championships, four division titles, and an NFL MVP award.

Mahomes has exceeded 4,700 passing yards and 36 passing touchdowns in three of his four seasons as a starting quarterback.

#1 - Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

There's no denying that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. He's won seven Super Bowl rings in ten appearances and has been named the MVP of the game five times, all of which are league records. He has also won three NFL MVP awards, the third most of all time, while being the career leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

Brady is yet to show any signs of slowing down as he is still playing some of the best football of his entire career. He led the league in passing yards and touchdowns during the 2021-22 season and won a Super Bowl ring the year before.

