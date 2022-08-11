"It's kind of like with LeBron" - NFL analyst believes Aaron Rodgers career trajectory mirrors that of NBA veteran

NFL analyst Christopher 'Mad Dog' Russo believes Aaron Rodgers will have a similar career to NBA veteran LeBron James.

Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. He has won four NFL MVP awards, the second-most by any player ever. His career during the regular season has been one of the most dominant the league has ever seen. However, his postseason record has been a different story, winning only one Super Bowl ring so far in just one career appearance.

Christopher Russo recently appeared on an episode of First Take to explain how Rodgers' career reminds him a bit of NBA player LeBron James'. Here's what he had to say about the situation.

"Seems to me this kind of thing is similar to LeBron. And I'm not saying LeBron and Aaron Rodgers are the same, but I think the narrative is fascinating. It's almost like he gets criticized for getting there and not getting over the hump, right?"

Russo elaborated on how LeBron James is often compared directly to Michael Jordan.

"It's kind of like with LeBron, with all the finals he didn't win. And Jordan, I'm not going deep into that, but he got them there. And for me, getting there and then learning how to get over the hump is like the next level."

In a seemingly never-ending debate, the jury always seems to be split on whether LeBron James or Michael Jordan is the greatest NBA player of all time. While James may have accomplished more statistically, he has won four championships in ten appearances. Meanwhile, Jordan has won six rings in six tries, never losing a finals appearance.

Russo compared Aaron Rodgers to LeBron James because each of their legacies in the GOAT debate are somewhat tarnished by their lack of rings compared to their competitors. The difference is that James has made the finals ten times while Rodgers has appeared in just one Super Bowl.

Andrew McCauley @mccauley_andrew In 17 seasons, Aaron Rodgers has 1 Super Bowl win. In his first 17 seasons, @TomBrady won 5 Super Bowls and 2 Super Bowl MVPs. Why is anyone still comparing them. It isn’t even close. In 17 seasons, Aaron Rodgers has 1 Super Bowl win. In his first 17 seasons, @TomBrady won 5 Super Bowls and 2 Super Bowl MVPs. Why is anyone still comparing them. It isn’t even close. https://t.co/cWFJDUoTI4

Aaron Rodgers' postseason struggles

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Across his first five career games in the NFL playoffs, Rodgers posted an impressive 4-1 record. He won a Super Bowl ring in just his third season as the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. It seemed like he was on his way to making many more appearances in the big game, but it hasn't worked out that way so far.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "To each his own, if Aaron Rodgers wants to go take ayahuasca, that's fine. But do it before the playoffs — particularly the NFC Championship Game. The guy never throws an interception in a regular season game." — @Chris_Broussard "To each his own, if Aaron Rodgers wants to go take ayahuasca, that's fine. But do it before the playoffs — particularly the NFC Championship Game. The guy never throws an interception in a regular season game." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/efdTGwdI3K

In the 11 seasons since winning the ring, Rodgers hasn't made it back to a single Super Bowl. He has also posted just a 7-9 postseason record. While he is one of the most dominant regular season quarterbacks of all time, his postseason struggles negatively impact his overall legacy.

