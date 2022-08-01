5 Biggest NFL superstars to have signed with Jordan Brand ft. Dak Prescott, Davante Adams and more

In addition to their massive team contracts, many NFL players make millions of dollars in endorsement deals as well. One of the ways many of them do so is by signing a shoe or athletic wear deal. They get paid a salary to wear a specific brand during games and, sometimes, on camera for press conferences and other appearances.

The Jordan Brand is owned and operated by the legendary Michael Jordan. It is a subdivision of Nike. It is one of the many shoe and athletic apparel companies that recruit star athletes to represent their brand. Here are five of the biggest NFL stars who have signed on with Jordan Brand.

#5 - Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo signed with Jordan Brand during the 2018 NFL offseason. The deal came after he posted a 5-0 record in his first year with the San Francisco 49ers after being traded there from the New England Patriots. He was the first quarterback to officially sign with Jordan.

Garoppolo has spent the last five seasons as the starting quarterback for the 49ers and has helped them reach a Super Bowl. He is currently seeking a trade partner after the 49ers are turning the starting job over to Trey Lance.

#4 - Tyrann Mathieu

Kansas City Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu

Tyrann Mathieu also signed with Jordan Brand during the 2018 offseason, along with Garoppolo and five other NFL stars. Mathieu was a member of the Houston Texans at the time he joined.

Chiefs Kingdom @ChiefsKingdomCP Tyrann Mathieu is proud to be a Jordan Brand athlete! Tyrann Mathieu is proud to be a Jordan Brand athlete! 🙌🐐 https://t.co/hvJRNidx34

Mathieu has jumped around to several different teams during his career. He has found the most success with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was one of their defensive leaders who helped them win a Super Bowl ring. He will now enter the 2022 NFL season with the New Orleans Saints, his hometown team.

#3 - Stefon Diggs

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs is one of the most recent additions to the Jordan Brand team. He signed his endorsement deal during the 2021 NFL offseason after a huge year with the Buffalo Bills, where he was one of the top wide receivers in the league by many metrics.

B/R Kicks @brkicks



Full episode of Unboxed Breaking: Stefon Diggs has signed with Jordan BrandFull episode of Unboxed fb.watch/4CPPW4fZOj/ Breaking: Stefon Diggs has signed with Jordan BrandFull episode of Unboxed fb.watch/4CPPW4fZOj/ https://t.co/06d2k8PN7l

Diggs led all players during the 2020 NFL season with 127 receptions and 1,535 receiving yards. He was named a first-team All-Pro wide receiver. He had a solid start to his career with the Minnesota Vikings, but the Bills appear to have unlocked his full potential.

#2 - Davante Adams

Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams

Davante Adams signed with Jordan Brand during the 2020 NFL offseason. He claims it was a dream come true for him to join the team because his childhood idol Randy Moss was also a promoter for Jordan Brand products.

Adams has spent his entire career so far with the Green Bay Packers, where he has been one of the most dominant wide receivers in the league. No player in the league has had more receptions and receiving yards than Adams over the last four seasons combined. He will play for a new team during the 2022 season for the first time since being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

#1 - Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott signed his first endorsement deal for shoes and athletic wear with Adidas. He then switched to Jordan Brand during the 2021 offseason after they offered him a huge contract. He became the highest-paid athlete on their roster.

Prescott has spent his entire NFL career as the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. After leading them to the playoffs during the 2021 season, he will be looking to make a deep postseason run in the 2022 season.

