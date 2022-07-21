Jimmy Garoppolo landing spots: 3 NFL teams that make total sense for versatile QB

Jimmy Garoppolo has found himself in a difficult spot during the 2022 NFL offseason. In addition to recovering from a shoulder injury to his throwing arm, which required surgery, he also appears to have lost his starting quarterback job with the San Francisco 49ers. It looks like the team will be handing it over to young Trey Lance ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

The 49ers traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Lance as the third overall pick, and it appears that his second year in the league will be his opportunity as the starting quarterback.

The team recently permitted Jimmy Garoppolo's agents to officially seek a trade partner for the veteran quarterback, who hopes to find a starting job for the 2022-23 NFL season.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter 49ers officially have given Jimmy Garoppolo’s agents Don Yee and Carter Chow permission to seek a trade, sources said. Garoppolo has been cleared to start practicing, per team source; 49ers still are expected to exercise caution with him this summer. 49ers officially have given Jimmy Garoppolo’s agents Don Yee and Carter Chow permission to seek a trade, sources said. Garoppolo has been cleared to start practicing, per team source; 49ers still are expected to exercise caution with him this summer.

With Jimmy Garoppolo officially available on the trade market, here are three potential destinations that appear to make sense.

#1 - Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll

If the Seattle Seahawks played in a different division than the San Francisco 49ers, they would likely be the clear front runners to land Jimmy Garoppolo. Being that they are division rivals makes trade less likely for the Seahawks, but it's not impossible if they have the best offer for the 49ers.

#Seahawks have had "internal discussions" about trading for division rival #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per ESPN."They've done their film work to see how he will fit."The #Seahawks top options at QB currently are Geno Smith and Drew Lock. #Seahawks have had "internal discussions" about trading for division rival #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per ESPN."They've done their film work to see how he will fit."The #Seahawks top options at QB currently are Geno Smith and Drew Lock.https://t.co/1as5Z2aG6t

The Seahawks have arguably the worst quarterback situation in the entire league entering the 2022 NFL season. Drew Lock is currently slated to be their starting quarterback. Lock has thrown 20 interceptions across 21 career games while registering an 8-13 record.

#2 - Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

It appears it's no longer a matter of "if" Deshaun Watson will be suspended but more a question of when and for how long. Reports have ranged anywhere from six games to an entire season for the newly acquired Cleveland Browns quarterback as he awaits official word from the NFL front office.

The Browns currently have the most remaining salary cap space of any NFL team by a wide margin, as they are now $21 million under the limit while every other team is over the cap.

Jimmy Garoppolo has just one year remaining on his contract worth around $27 million, so it would make sense if he were to serve as a fill-in for Watson if/when the latter receives his lengthy suspension.

#3 - New York Giants

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the New York Giants after the organization decided to decline his fifth-year option. This clearly indicates that they aren't necessarily sold on Jones being the franchise's future. They could potentially pivot to Jimmy Garoppolo, a more experienced and proven quarterback.

The Giants hired a new head coach and general manager during the 2022 NFL offseason, so they may be looking to switch things up and go a different route than Daniel Jones.

