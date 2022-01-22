3 NFL teams that should consider trading for Jimmy Garoppolo  

Jimmy Garoppolo could possibly be on the trade market following the 2021 NFL season. He has just one more year left on his contract and it would be unlikely that he would receive an extension from the San Francisco 49ers. They traded up to the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Trey Lance. He could potentially take over the starting quarterback job as soon as the 2022 season.

If the 49ers are in fact planning to move on from Garoppolo in the near future, it would make sense for them to trade him this off season and get something in return. If not, he will likely leave following next season as an unrestricted free agent.

Here are three teams that could be potential landing spots for Jimmy Garoppolo if the 49ers trade him.

Potential trade partners for 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

#1 - Pittsburgh Steelers

In all likelihood, Pittsburgh Steelers legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will officially retire following the 2021 NFL season. If that's the case, the Steelers will probably be in the market for a new quarterback. Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins and Josh Dobbs are the other quarterbacks currently on the Steelers roster this season and none of them are inspiring options moving forward.

Bob Pompeani @KDPomp



Mason Rudolph +275

Derek Carr +700

Jimmy Garoppolo +750

+900

Kenny Pickett +1000

Matt Corral +1000

Aaron Rodgers +1600 Vegas odds as of today for #Steelers 2022 starterMason Rudolph +275Derek Carr +700Jimmy Garoppolo +750 Jameis Winston +900Kenny Pickett +1000Matt Corral +1000Aaron Rodgers +1600 Vegas odds as of today for #Steelers 2022 starterMason Rudolph +275Derek Carr +700Jimmy Garoppolo +750Jameis Winston +900Kenny Pickett +1000Matt Corral +1000Aaron Rodgers +1600

There aren't expected to be too many free agent options at the quarterback position this off season. That means teams in need of one may have to look at trade options. Unless the Steelers believe that Roethlisberger's successor is already on their roster, they may have to look for a trade or in the NFL Draft. This makes Jimmy Garoppolo a realistic option for them.

#2 - New Orleans Saints

Jameis Winston found success as the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback in the first part of the 2021 NFL season. He recorded a solid 5-2 record before the injury ended his season early. It's unclear whether the Saints will sign Winston to a new contract for the 2022 season, as he is set to become a free agent.

Taysom Hill hasn't proven that he can be a starting quarterback. He has thrown four touchdowns and five interceptions this season. If the Saints decide to make changes at the quarterback position for the 2022 NFL season, Jimmy Garoppolo could be a potential target.

#3 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers struggled to find a solid quarterback to play this season. They started Sam Darnold, Cam Newton and P.J. Walker this year and none of them played well enough to to solidify the starting job. They combined for 14 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

John Ellis @1PantherPlace Matt Rhule was asked why the team felt compelled to sign Sam Darnold’s fifth-year option as quickly as they did.



Here’s his response: Matt Rhule was asked why the team felt compelled to sign Sam Darnold’s fifth-year option as quickly as they did. Here’s his response: https://t.co/yg0S7iciP8

The Panthers have been very active in trying to acquire players that will improve the team immediately. They have a desire to be a competitive playoff team right now. Making a trade for Garoppolo would solve their issue at quarterback next season. He is clearly an upgrade from what they currently have on their roster and could help them achieve their goals.

