3 Replacements for Christian McCaffrey after Panthers place star RB on IR

Christian McCaffrey has officially been placed on the Injured Reserve list by the Carolina Panthers ahead of their Week 6 game of the 2021 NFL season.

That means Christian McCaffrey will miss at least the next three games before he is eligible to return. This came as a bit of a surprise as he was working his way back from an injury and appeared to be very close to returning.

Unfortunately, injuries have become a serious trend for Christian McCaffrey. The Panthers have a capable rookie running back, Chuba Hubbard, as well as Royce Freeman. Their running back depth pretty much ends there.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Panthers placed RB Christian McCaffrey in injured reserve, meaning he's out for a minimum of at least three more games.

Given the uncertainty around Christian McCaffrey's health, the Panthers may want to consider acquiring another running back.

3 Potential replacements for Christian McCaffrey

#1 – Todd Gurley, free agent

The peak version of Todd Gurley ended back in 2018. That doesn't mean that he still can't be productive. Just last season with the Atlanta Falcons, Gurley rushed for 678 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games played. He is currently a free agent that is eligible to be signed immediately. He should not command a big contract.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer Maybe I'm the only who finds this interesting, but came across this list— most rushing yards since 2016 ...1) Ezekiel Elliott, 6,836

2) Derrick Henry, 6,500

3) Todd Gurley, 4,976

4) Melvin Gordon, 4,867

5) Mark Ingram, 4,341

Todd Gurley makes a ton of sense to replace McCaffrey if the Panthers can sign him to a one-year contract. He could be used as a tandem with Chub Hubbard. This would limit Gurley's work load and ultimately keep him fresher. Gurley is an excellent receiver out of the backfield, which matches McCaffrey's playing style. Gurley is a similar player but a much lesser version at this point in his career.

#2 – Duke Johnson, free agent

Duke Johnson is a pass-catching specialist out of the backfield who could replace the many passing plays designed for McCaffrey. He could be used as part of a committee that would allow Hubbard to handle the bulk of the carries. There is no real way to replace McCaffrey with just one player because of how special he is. Instead, the Panthers could sign Johnson to account for the missing receptions.

#3 – Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts

Unlike the other two options, Marlon Mack is not a free agent. He is currently with the Indianapolis Colts but is reportedly asking to be traded. The Panthers will have to surrender an asset to acquire him, but he is probably the best all-round option available at running back. He is still just 25 years old and more than capable of being a starter until Christian McCaffrey returns.

Edited by Samuel Green