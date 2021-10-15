Is Christian McCaffrey playing in Week 6 against the Vikings?

Christian McCaffrey, when healthy, is perhaps the most dynamic and explosive running back in the entire NFL. His ability to shed tackles by going around, under, and sometimes even through players, makes him a potential threat to score from anywhere on the football field.

Since being drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the 2017 NFL Draft as the eighth overall pick, there has only been one thing to slow him down, and that's the injury bug. That same nagging problem hit McCaffrey in the Panthers' Week 3 matchup against the Houston Texans, when the star RB went down with a hamstring injury.

McCaffrey has not played since exiting that game with the injury, so the question remains will McCaffrey be ready for the Panthers' Week 6 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings?

Will Christian McCaffrey play vs the Vikings in Week 6?

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, McCaffrey was unable to go at practice on Thursday for the Panthers, which makes it highly doubtful that he will play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey was officially listed as not participating in practice, which is not a good sign after being limited with a hamstring. #Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey was officially listed as not participating in practice, which is not a good sign after being limited with a hamstring.

Since starting 3-0, the Panthers have dropped their last two games. Ironically, McCaffrey went down with a hamstring injury in their Week 3 win.

If one were to connect the dots, it would lead to a conclusion that most casual NFL fans and players already have and that is the fact that Christian McCaffrey is the engine that makes this Panthers' offense run efficiently.

What will it take for the Panthers to get a win without McCaffrey?

For the Panthers to get a win this week against the Minnesota Vikings, it will take an exceptional offensive gameplan from Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. When Rhule was head coach at Baylor University, he was known for his creative play-calling. Some would say this is the reason that he landed a job in the NFL.

Without McCaffrey, the Panthers are not without offensive firepower. Wide receiver D.J. Moore has been the first option for Panthers first-year quarterback Sam Darnold. This season, Moore has 35 receptions for 440 yards and three touchdowns.

The Panthers also have receiver Robby Anderson, who played with Darnold when they were both members of the New York Jets. Anderson was Darnold's primary weapon with the Jets, although he hasn't quite hit his stride this year.

By involving Anderson more into the offense and looking to rookie standout running back Chuba Hubbard, the Panthers can look to consistently put points on the board and keep the ship afloat until the return of McCaffrey.

Edited by Samuel Green