NFL Trade Rumors: 3 teams that should trade for Marlon Mack 

Through the first five weeks of the season, the Indianapolis Colts have fallen to a sluggish start, holding a 1-4 record. A Marlon Mack trade could be on the horizon.
The Colts have limped through the campaign dealing with injuries and inconsistent play that has them tied for the second-worst record in the AFC. Indianapolis' slow start has featured the team rolling with a structured backfield plan.
This has seen second-year running back Jonathan Taylor garner a firmer grip on the workload as the primary rushing attack option. The Wisconsin product is building off his stellar rookie year with a strong showing to begin 2021 as he is ninth in the league with 327 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Taylor has one 100-rushing yard outing while topping more than 50 yards and double-digit carries in each game. It’s put him on pace to record north of 1,000 rushing yards. Meanwhile, it has further displaced veteran Mack out of the picture.
Marlon Mack will be a hot commodity ahead of the NFL trade deadline
Mack is stuck competing with Nyheim Hines as he has 85 rushing yards on 20 attempts with a touchdown along with two catches for eight receiving yards. All of that has made him a viable target in the trade market as he holds no place with the Colts offense in a significant capacity.
Here are three teams that should make a push to acquire him:
#1 - Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs are off to a rough start to begin the 2021 season, falling to a 2-3 record. The team is plagued by defensive issues, but it’s become more than that. Kansas City are now dealing with a backfield situation as second-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is expected to miss the next several weeks due to a knee injury.
This has pushed the Chiefs into the market to stabilize their running back with Edwards-Helaire. Reports have surfaced that the team has contacted the Colts to acquire Mack. That alone may make Kansas City the most likely landing spot for the veteran tailback.
#2 - New York Giants
The Giants are not the most appealing landing spot for Mack, but he will certainly garner a massive workload in the short term. The Giants are dealing with another injury to Saquon Barkley after he twisted his ankle in the Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. It pushes Devontae Booker into the fold as a temporary starter.
Again, the Giants don’t possess the best appeal, but it’s a spot where Mack can get work out the gate.
#3 - Atlanta Falcons
Also Read
The Falcons had hoped that Mike Davis could step in as the workhorse option, but the team has moved toward a shared approach in the backfield. Mack has proven throughout his career that he can handle a significant workload as he had 247 attempts for 1,091 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in the 2019 season.
Atlanta only stand to benefit from having the 25-year-old in the backfield as he can provide much-needed stability in the ground game.