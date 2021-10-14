NFL Trade Rumors: 3 teams that should trade for Marlon Mack 

Through the first five weeks of the season, the Indianapolis Colts have fallen to a sluggish start, holding a 1-4 record. A Marlon Mack trade could be on the horizon.

The Colts have limped through the campaign dealing with injuries and inconsistent play that has them tied for the second-worst record in the AFC. Indianapolis' slow start has featured the team rolling with a structured backfield plan.

This has seen second-year running back Jonathan Taylor garner a firmer grip on the workload as the primary rushing attack option. The Wisconsin product is building off his stellar rookie year with a strong showing to begin 2021 as he is ninth in the league with 327 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Taylor has one 100-rushing yard outing while topping more than 50 yards and double-digit carries in each game. It’s put him on pace to record north of 1,000 rushing yards. Meanwhile, it has further displaced veteran Mack out of the picture.

PFF @PFF The Colts blew a 22-3 lead 😬

https://t.co/LOF0IuHlX2

Marlon Mack will be a hot commodity ahead of the NFL trade deadline

Mack is stuck competing with Nyheim Hines as he has 85 rushing yards on 20 attempts with a touchdown along with two catches for eight receiving yards. All of that has made him a viable target in the trade market as he holds no place with the Colts offense in a significant capacity.

Here are three teams that should make a push to acquire him:

#1 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are off to a rough start to begin the 2021 season, falling to a 2-3 record. The team is plagued by defensive issues, but it’s become more than that. Kansas City are now dealing with a backfield situation as second-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is expected to miss the next several weeks due to a knee injury.

This has pushed the Chiefs into the market to stabilize their running back with Edwards-Helaire. Reports have surfaced that the team has contacted the Colts to acquire Mack. That alone may make Kansas City the most likely landing spot for the veteran tailback.

#2 - New York Giants

The Giants are not the most appealing landing spot for Mack, but he will certainly garner a massive workload in the short term. The Giants are dealing with another injury to Saquon Barkley after he twisted his ankle in the Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. It pushes Devontae Booker into the fold as a temporary starter.

Again, the Giants don’t possess the best appeal, but it’s a spot where Mack can get work out the gate.

Al Walsh @14AdotWalsh Marlon Mack using the MNF showcase to his advantage. That trade value 📈Maybe the Ravens give him a call? Chiefs? Giants? Love me a good NFL trade! Marlon Mack using the MNF showcase to his advantage. That trade value 📈Maybe the Ravens give him a call? Chiefs? Giants? Love me a good NFL trade!

#3 - Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons had hoped that Mike Davis could step in as the workhorse option, but the team has moved toward a shared approach in the backfield. Mack has proven throughout his career that he can handle a significant workload as he had 247 attempts for 1,091 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in the 2019 season.

Atlanta only stand to benefit from having the 25-year-old in the backfield as he can provide much-needed stability in the ground game.

