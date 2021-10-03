NFL Trade Rumors: Why hasn't an NFL team signed Marlon Mack yet?

Marlon Mack was once seen as a promising up-and-coming running back out of the University of South Florida selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

In just his second (2018) and third (2019) years in the NFL, Mack rushed for 908 and 1,091 yards, respectively. In each of those seasons, he gained more than 4.3 yards per carry and amassed a total of 17 rushing touchdowns for both of those seasons combined.

With such productivity in the rushing game, just how did Marlon Mack become a free agent? More importantly, why has he not yet been signed by an NFL team?

Marlon Mack seeks a new home

Just this past week, Marlon Mack was a healthy scratch for the Colts vs. the Tennessee Titans. In Week two of this season, Mack saw his first action since tearing his Achilles in week one of the 2020 NFL season. This is possibly one reason why some teams may be afraid to sign the free agent running back.

The Colts backfield has also suddenly become crowded with the drafting of college stud Jonathan Taylor in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Colts also have the services of Nyheim Hines, drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

With Jonathan Taylor drafted to be the franchise's premier running back, and Hines stepping up to be the primary backup, Mack felt as if there was no longer room for him to be productive as a Colt.

Mack recently spoke about how he approached the Colts' brass and requested a trade.

"I know it's a business but I've just been working. I don't try to be negative as much around the guys. I know I want to get out there, I'm passionate, I want to compete - go out there and help this team, but don't let the guys see that, keep helping them, keep motivating them, staying in good spirits. I'm just being patient I would say. That's one thing I do well I think, is just try to be patient and be a good human I would say overall - have good energy around the guys and don't be negative."

Needless to say, Mack sounds as if he is respectful of his teammates and their roles as a feature back in Taylor and the primary backup in Hines.

In the NFL, teams are always searching for additional bodies to help with injuries as well as with their production. With Marlon Mack's previous success in the league and his age (25 years old), there are reasons to believe that Marlon Mack may not have seen his best days as an NFL running back... and that's saying something.

Edited by Piyush Bisht

