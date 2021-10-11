NFL Rumors: Should the Chiefs sign Todd Gurley to replace Clyde Edwards-Helaire?

The Chiefs woke up to a new world on Monday after failing on Sunday Night Football and unofficially losing the favor of most NFL pundits in the grand scheme of things. One Chiefs player waking up to a new world is Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who suffered a knee injury in the loss. Assuming he's out for a long time, the Chiefs need to make a pivot move quickly. Todd Gurley is still available.

Why Todd Gurley should resurface with the Chiefs

Todd Gurley would be a great fit with the Chiefs based on multiple factors. He has playoff experience, a decent body of work not too long ago, and he's fully healthy with fresh legs. For a team with as great expectations as the Chiefs, playoff experience is pretty much a prerequisite for any potential signing.

Todd Gurley has plenty of playoff experience as he went to the playoffs several times with the Los Angeles Rams. In addition, he also has played in a Super Bowl. With that experience, Gurley will be able to handle the pressure of the moment, if the Chiefs make it to the playoffs or Super Bowl this season.

Todd Gurley also has a decent body of work that is somewhat recent. Just two years ago, Gurley earned nearly 1000 yards and 12 touchdowns. In comparison to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who rushed for 803 yards last season, Gurley did more in 2019. If that version of Todd Gurley could show up for the Chiefs, their running game could improve beyond 2020's production.

Granted, Gurley has had his fair share of injury issues, which is likely the reason he doesn't have a job yet. However, after sitting for the first third of the NFL season, Gurley should be in the best health of his life. Also, with already one-third of the season in the books, it would mean that Gurley would only need to be healthy for two-thirds of the season.

Even for Todd Gurley, this seems doable. Of course, that calculation doesn't include the playoffs. However, without a running game, the Chiefs may not be able to smell the playoffs. Gurley could put them over the edge. If he doesn't make it to January, the Chiefs can cross that bridge at that point. In the meantime, they'd have a solution in the position.

Not every season is going to go according to plan for the Chiefs. If they want to remain as the class of the AFC, they will need to find ways to overcome adversity. One way is to be active all season long in free agency and add pieces to replace broken parts on the fly. It seems like a match made in heaven. Will the Chiefs pull the trigger?

