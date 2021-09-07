NFL Free Agency: Will RB Todd Gurley play in the 2021 NFL season

Former Los Angeles Rams star running back Todd Gurley is only 27 years old, yet his NFL career may be over.

I’ll repeat that fact in case it caught you by surprise, Todd Gurley is just 27 years old and his playing career in the National Football League is likely over.

Gurley’s fall from grace is one of the most shocking in NFL history. Just over two years ago he was the starting running back for the Rams in the Super Bowl and now he can’t find a backup role in the league.

So where did it all go wrong for the two-time All-Pro rusher? And will he ever step foot on an NFL field again, let alone this upcoming regular season?

Let’s take a deep dive into Todd Gurley’s NFL career and future prospects.

Todd Gurley's NFL career

Todd Gurey was drafted 10th overall by the ‘then’ St. Louis Rams in the 2015 NFL Draft. Gurley had been a star rusher at the University of Georgia.

Gurley’s career with the Bulldogs ended in controversial style after he was banned for four games by the NCAA for violating its rules, then he tore his ACL against Auburn, ending his college playing days.

The six-foot-one, 224-pounds RB made an immediate impact in the NFL. He rushed for 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns in his rookie season. Gurley was named offensive rookie of the year and made the Pro Bowl.

Over his next four seasons with the ‘now’ Los Angeles Rams, Todd Gurley would be one of the leading running backs in the NFL.

He had a career-best year in 2017, when he rushed for 1,305 yards and 13 TDs. The following season, Gurley would pound in 17 touchdowns and help the Rams make Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots.

Gurley signed a $60 million extension with $45 million guaranteed in July 2018.

The downward spiral

It was in the 2018/19 postseason when things started to go south for Gurley. He struggled with a knee injury leading up to the Super Bowl and was never the same player again.

Reports emerged in 2019 that Gurley had arthritis in his knee and there were serious questions about his playing future.

Despite running for 893 yards and 12 TDs in 2019/20,the Los Angeles Rams released Gurley just two years into his four-year extension.

Atlanta Falcons

In April 2020, Todd Gurley signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons. He played in 15 games, rushing for 678 yards and nine touchdowns.

Atlanta did not re-sign Gurley for this year's NFL season.

Gurley's future playing prospects

We are just days out from the start of the 2021 NFL season and Todd Gurley remains a free agent.

The former NFL offensive player of the year has tried out for the Baltimore Ravens, but despite their starting RB J.K. Dobbins tearing his ACL, the Ravens have shown no interest in signing Gurley.

In the wake of the injury to J.K Dobbins, my understanding is the #Ravens currently like their depth at the running back position and the team is not expected to pursue Todd Gurley, at this time. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 30, 2021

At just 27 you would think that Gurley still has a lot left in the tank, but due to condition of his knee, he may never get another opportunity in the NFL.

