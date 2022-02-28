3 quarterbacks the Giants should consider signing to replace Daniel Jones

The New York Giants could be looking to move on from Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback. He is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal, and rumors from multiple reports have stated that the Giants are unlikely to pick up the fifth-year option of his contract. That means there is a good chance that the 2022 NFL season is going to be his last with the team before hitting free agency.

The Giants recently hired a new general manager in Joe Schoen and a new head coach in Brian Daboll. The pair inherited Daniel Jones as their quarterback rather than selecting him. Often times when an organization brings in new leadership, they decide to make a change at quarterback, the most important position in the NFL by far. The Giants could be the most recent example of this scenario.

If the Giants do in fact decide to move on from Daniel Jones, it would be wise to use this offseason to find his replacement. Three potential ways to do that are in the NFL Draft, free agency or by trade.

Here are three possible quarterback candidates for the Giants, one from each category.

3 potential replacements for Daniel Jones

#1 - Draft: Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral

Matt Corral is one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. The last time the Giants drafted a quarterback from Ole Miss was Eli Manning. He helped the team win two Super Bowl rings while being the named MVP in each of them. The Giants may decide to go that route again. If they draft a quarterback, they have the option of using him as a back-up to Daniel Jones initially before taking over the starting job.

#2 - Free Agency: Jameis Winston

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston is probably the best available quarterback in free agency. In seven starts for the New Orleans Saints last season, he recorded a 5-2 record while throwing 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions. The Saints are facing a difficult salary cap situation this year, so they may be unable to keep him.

#3 - Trade: Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson

It's currently unclear whether or not Russell Wilson is going to request a trade during the 2022 NFL offseason, but there are rumors that he would be interested in joining the Giants. If he becomes available and wants to come to New York, the Giants have two first-round draft picks this year that could be included in the trade package. He could solve their issue at quarterback.

Edited by Piyush Bisht