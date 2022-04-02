3 reasons why NFL teams haven't signed Tyrann Mathieu yet 

Tyrann Mathieu entered the 2022 NFL offseason as one of the best available unrestricted free agents. The majority of the top free agents have already signed new contracts for the 2022 NFL season, but Mathieu is still available on the open market. Here are three reasons why Tyrann Mathieu is still currently a free agent.

Why Tyrann Mathieu is still available in the 2022 NFL free agency period

#1 - Mathieu is seeking a massive new contract

Mathieu made an average annual salary of 14 million dollars on his previous three-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. He will more than likely be seeking a raise when he signs his next contract and could potentially be looking to become the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Jamal Adams currently holds the title with an AAV of 17.5 million dollars, so Mathieu may want more than that.

Mathieu will be 30 years old when the 2022 NFL season begins, so he is still in the prime of his career. This would be an ideal time for him to try to cash in on one more massive contract because there is a good chance that this will be his last opportunity as his age continues to increase.

#2 - Safety is not necessarily considered a premium NFL position

The safety position isn't exactly high on most teams' priority lists when building out their rosters in the most productive way possible. Pass rushers and cornerbacks are often considered the most important to address first from a defensive perspective. Having a premium safety is sometimes considered more of a luxury than a necessity, which could affect the market for Mathieu.

Just because a top safety isn't always considered essential doesn't mean they can't have a significant impact on the field. Tyrann Mathieu has been one of the leaders and defensive captains for the Chiefs' defense, helping them win a Super Bowl ring and two AFC Championships in his three years with the team. He has played more than 95 percent of the defensive snaps in the past three seasons while recording 13 interceptions.

#3 - Tyrann Mathieu is remaining patient

Mathieu doesn't appear to be in much of a rush to sign with a new team in the 2022 offseason. He may be choosing to remain patient for as long as it takes for him to find the right deal for himself. He may simply be sitting back and waiting for the right team to offer him the right amount of money. It can sometimes be risky to wait so long, but Tyrann Mathieu is gambling on himself, trusting his value.

