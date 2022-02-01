3 players the Chiefs should target in free agency

The Kansas City Chiefs have been officially eliminated from the 2021 NFL Playoffs. They were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Conference Championship game, the second time this season they lost to them. For the first time in the last three seasons, they will not represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

With their season officially over, they can now really start diving into the 2022 NFL offseason. They can begin to analyze their roster and their salary cap situation while putting together a plan to build the best team possible for next season. The free agent market is one of the main ways to address weaknesses. Here are three available players that the Chiefs should target this year.

3 free agents the Kansas City Chiefs should target in the 2022 NFL offseason

The Chiefs have a few key players that they will need to re-sign this offseason, including Tyrann Mathieu and Orlando Brown Jr. Players that were on their roster for the 2021 NFL season will not be included on this list. It will instead consist of three new players they can target in the free agent market.

#1 - CB Bryce Callahan

Bryce Callahan is an excellent cornerback in man coverage. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo uses man coverage the majority of the time while also utilizing a heavy blitzing scheme. Callahan fits well into their defensive system. He is also one of the best slot corners in the NFL, which is an area of need for them. He's risky because of his injury history, but fits what they need in the secondary.

#2 - EDGE Randy Gregory

Randy Gregory is likely going to be a popular target in free agency if the Dallas Cowboys don't retain him. He is one of the most talented pass rushers available this year. In 38 games in his career, he has recorded 16.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles. If he lands in Kansas City, he would be paired with Frank Clark and Chris Jones on the defensive line, likely replacing Melvin Ingram.

#3 - OG Austin Corbett

The Chiefs have been focusing on improving their offensive line over the last couple of years to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes. They could continue to do so by signing offensive guard Austin Corbett. He had a solid season for the Los Angeles Rams and is still just 26 years old.

