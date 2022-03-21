3 free agents surprisingly still without a team for 2022 NFL season

The 2022 NFL offseason has been eventful so far, with many star players changing teams.

This includes in the trade market as well as the free agency period. While many of the top free agents have already been signed, there are still numerous great players available.

The free agency period allows NFL teams to sign veteran players to immediately improve their roster. Unlike selecting players in the NFL Draft, signing free agents is more of a sure thing in terms of what exactly that player is capable of contributing.

Of all the free agents ahead of the 2022 season, here are three that are shocking to still be available for any team to sign.

3 free agents in the 2022 NFL offseason that are shockingly still available on the open market

#1 - Tyrann Mathieu

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu.

While safeties are not generally considered a premium position, Tyrann Mathieu is not your typical player in that role. He is extremely athletic and versatile, with the ability to line up all over formations and contribute in all defensive aspects.

He can play deep in the center zone as a free safety, move into the box as a strong safety, line up in man coverage on the line of scrimmage and even blitz the opposing quarterback.

Forever will be a Chiefs legend. Thanks for everything you’ve done in KC, @Mathieu_Era Forever will be a Chiefs legend. Thanks for everything you’ve done in KC, @Mathieu_Era.Forever will be a Chiefs legend. https://t.co/V8B26i5nJY

In addition to his physical skills, Mathieu has proven capable of being an emotional leader for his team's defense. He played a big role for the Kansas City Chiefs and helped them win a Super Bowl as one of their defensive captains.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Bobby Wagner was shockingly released by the Seattle Seahawks during the 2022 NFL offseason after being one of their most important players for over a decade.

He has been selected to the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro team in each of the last eight consecutive seasons while helping the Seahawks win two NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl ring.

He has a huge market of interested teams and it's surprising that he is still currently available.

Bobby Wagner @Bwagz Thank you Seattle for everything. It will forever be my home. Thank you Seattle for everything. It will forever be my home.

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Za'Darius Smith.

Za'Darius Smith was released by the Green Bay Packers during the 2022 NFL offseason.

He was close to signing a new contract with the Baltimore Ravens, but backed out of the deal and entered himself back into the free agent pool. Edge rushers are always in demand and Smith is one of the best available.

He combined for 26 sacks across his first two years with the Packers before dealing with injuries that forced him to miss most of last season.

Edited by Adam Dickson