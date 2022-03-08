NFL Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu hints at the team he wishes to sign with

Kansas City Chiefs star safety Tyrann Mathieu has hinted at the team he wishes to sign for as the 29-year-old is reportedly set to test the free agency market.

What has sent tongues wagging is Mathieu's reply to an Instagram account called the Saintzone. The page had a picture of the star safety in a New Orleans Saints uniform to which Mathieu replied with two fire emojis.

@Mathieu_Era ⚜️ Tyrann Mathieu commenting “” on @ TheSaintZone IG post about possibly joining the #Saints ⚜️ Tyrann Mathieu commenting “🔥🔥🔥” on @ TheSaintZone IG post about possibly joining the #Saints @Mathieu_Era 👀👀👀⚜️ https://t.co/zzMsBY47rW

Mathieu to command big money

If the NFC team is where Mathieu wants to play next season, a lot of salary cap massaging is going to have to take place.

The Saints at the time of writing have the worst cap trouble in the league, currently $44,417,979 over next season's cap. Whether the star safety and the Saints can come to an agreement remains to be seen, but he would be a welcome addition to any team.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport was at the NFL scouting combine and stated that Mathieu is likely to test the free agency market and command a big salary.

He said:

“My understanding is he is going to test the market (free agency) and I guess there is a chance he’s back in Kansas City but they have so many priorities. He’s a huge, huge part of their team so we'll see what kind of competition they get from elsewhere, still can play at a really high level but really it is the leadership that the honey badger will bring to any locker room.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From our NFL Combine coverage: A look at some of the key DB storylines in free agency, including the value (money-wise and locker room-wise) of the Honey Badger. From our NFL Combine coverage: A look at some of the key DB storylines in free agency, including the value (money-wise and locker room-wise) of the Honey Badger. https://t.co/tEsidChGJd

“He is going to be coveted, probably breaks double-digits as far as salary.”

Known for his ability to take the ball away and be tenacious in the tackle, star safety could seriously help any defensive unit that could afford him. Whether he would want to join a team like New Orleans, who would likely have to part with several starters just to get their salary cap under control, is not yet known.

Several teams are in good salary cap space with Miami, the L.A. Chargers, Jaguars, Jets, Colts, Broncos and the Bengals all having the financial means to make a deal happen. However, he could very well stay with the Chiefs too.

With the free agency market set to begin on March 16, there is still plenty of time for teams to try and give the 29-year-old the best possible deal.

Edited by Windy Goodloe