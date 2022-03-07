Super Bowl winner Tyrann Mathieu takes another apparent dig at the Chiefs

It looks like Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu's time in Kansas City is over.

Mathieu, set to become a free agent, hasn't remained in talks with the Chiefs about re-signing with them, and the expectation is that he will sign elsewhere in free agency. The Chiefs are currently $5 million under the cap and face many difficult decisions this off-season.

Mathieu took to Twitter on Sunday night with a subliminal jab at the Chiefs to address the current situation.

He wrote:

"We all get what we want, if/when you believe enough."

The text above accompanied a picture that had the following message written on it:

"Just fall back so they can lean on the ones they think so highly of."

Tyrann Mathieu @Mathieu_Era We all get what we want, if/ when you believe enough… We all get what we want, if/ when you believe enough… https://t.co/KOEHOjwFsh

Earlier on Saturday, Mathieu had taken another jab at the Chiefs with a message implying he's easy to replace, but getting his replacement to do whatever he did is damn near impossible.

Over a picture, he wrote the following message:

"Replacing me is easy. Getting them to do the same thing I did is damn near impossible."

Mathieu signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 and had a solid three years in Kansas City. He was integral to their defense when they won the Super Bowl in 2020.

Last season, he made the Pro Bowl with a solid record, registering 76 tackles, three interceptions, six pass deflections, three fumble recoveries, and one defensive touchdown.

In his nine-year career, "The Honey Badger" has earned two First-Team All-Pro awards, one Second-Team All-Pro award, and three Pro Bowl appearances. He was also named to the 2010s All-Decade team.

Chiefs franchise-tagged OT Orlando Brown Jr. this morning, increasing the belief that Tyrann Mathieu is gone

Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals

The Kansas City Chiefs franchise-tagged OT Orlando Brown Jr. on Monday morning. The tag carries an expected $16.5 million cap hit, which Kansas City will take this season. That's $16.5 million less money to work with on a potential deal with Tyrann Mathieu.

Last season, the Chiefs acquired Brown Jr. from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a first-round pick and three more draft picks. The Chiefs weren't going to let him leave in free agency after giving up so much for him, and the expectation is that Brown Jr. and the Chiefs will work on a long-term deal.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



The #Chiefs traded a 1st round pick and three more draft picks to acquire Brown [and a 2nd] from the #Ravens last season.

They weren't going to let him leave after one season.

With the $16.5 cap hit, Mathieu will likely see himself leaving Kansas City and will test the market. At age 31, Mathieu still has a lot left in the tank as he's coming off of a Pro-Bowl season.

Mathieu will undoubtedly gain a lot of interest in free agency and will likely sign with a fourth new team. At age 33, Vikings safety Harrison Smith signed a lucrative four-year $64 million extension which should set the market for upcoming free agent safeties like Mathieu.

Edited by Piyush Bisht