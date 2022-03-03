3 likely landing spots for Tyrann Mathieu in free agency 

As we approach the off-season, free agency is right around the corner and is set to start on March 16th.

As for the safeties, there are a few solid options on the market. Marcus Williams, Jessie Bates III, Marcus Maye, Quandre Diggs, and Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Before the start of the 2021 season, Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith signed a four-year $64 million extension.

At age 33, Smith is one of the older veteran safeties, and should set the free agency market for younger safeties, including Mathieu.

Mathieu heads into free agency as one of the more notable names on defense and will look to have an immediate impact wherever he lands. Here are three potential landing spots for Tyrann Mathieu as he heads into free agency.

1.) Kansas City Chiefs

Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

Mathieu spent the last three seasons in Kansas City and was integral to their defense when they won the Super Bowl in 2020.

Last season, he made the Pro Bowl with a solid season recording 76 tackles, three interceptions, six pass deflections, three fumble recoveries, and one defensive touchdown.

He was the defensive captain last season for the Chiefs and is one of the Chiefs' top priorities to re-sign this off-season. If the Chiefs let Mathieu walk, they'll most likely have to replace him in the draft, as they only have $11 million in cap space.

This is a scenario where he may take a little less on a contract extension to remain with the Chiefs long-term. That is, if he decides not to explore his options in free agency.

2.) Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens need reinforcements for their secondary. The Ravens are right below the Chiefs in terms of cap space with just $8.5 million.

Within the last few weeks, Ravens players have been lobbying for the team to sign Mathieu. With no contract extension in place with the Chiefs, this could be a possibility.

Safety is a position that often requires a veteran with a lot of experience. Mathieu doesn't just bring experience, he also brings leadership qualities, which is what the 2022 Ravens defense needs.

3.) New York Jets

New York Jets v Los Angeles Rams

The New York Jets will most likely add a safety in free agency, as they'll have to replace Marcus Maye. They franchise tagged Maye before the start of last season as the two could not come to terms on a long-term contract.

The worst possible outcome happened to the safety last season. In Week 9, Maye suffered an achilles tear and was placed on injured reserve. The Jets will most likely move on from him this season.

With the fifth-most cap space at $48 million, the Jets can certainly afford to match any offer Mathieu receives during free agency. It's up to them to do so if they are interested in him being their starter next season.

Edited by Adam Dickson