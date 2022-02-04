3 reasons why Tyrann Mathieu deserves to stay with the Chiefs 

Tyrann Mathieu has been with the Kansas City Chiefs since the 2019 NFL season. The team offered him a three-year, $42 million deal and he lived up to the billing with two All-Pro appearances and two Pro Bowl nods as well. He has also grabbed 13 interceptions in his time with the Chiefs.

But now his deal is up and the Chiefs have a major decision to make as they construct what should be another title-contending team in 2022. Should he come back on a new deal? Could he prove too expensive or perhaps he's simply no longer a good fit?

His recent play indicates that he is indeed a solid option in the Kansas City secondary. A few clear reasons stand out as to why that is the case.

3 reasons the Chiefs need to retain Tyrann Mathieu

Tyrann Mathieu @Mathieu_Era The best in the league voted me Pro bowl captain!!! The best in the league voted me Pro bowl captain!!!

#3 - His leadership on defense

Mathieu has established himself as a key veteran on the Chiefs defense. not just in the secondary, but on that side of the ball as a whole.

He, along with Frank Clark and Chris Jones, provided immense experience and proven success to that defense. The last thing the Chiefs should be doing right now is removing experience from an established and settled group.

Mathieu is only 29 years old as well, so it's not as if he is some over-the-hill veteran near the end of his career. He should have a lot of great football left in him. That was proven by the honors he received for his 2021 season.

#2 - His recent honors

Mathieu is back in the Pro Bowl this year for the second time during his tenure with the Chiefs. That came after logging 76 tackles, three interceptions, and three fumble recoveries.

The man affectionately known as "Honey Badger" was also named first-team All-Pro during the 2020 season and the year before that he was second-team All-Pro. All Mathieu does is produce and receive yearly recognition from those covering the game.

Letting him walk would mean another team is getting a highly prized player, who the Chiefs simply could have re-signed.

#1 - A Super Bowl window is still open

Divisional Round - Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs lost in dramatic fashion in overtime in the AFC Championship Game. It was also a game in which their quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked like a shell of his usual self. The goal now should be to retain as much talent as possible to make another run at a title in 2022.

The Chiefs have all their stars locked in on both offense and defense for next season. That includes Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Clark and Jones. All-Pro players like Mathieu are not easy to come by and the Chiefs are almost spoiled in a sense with all their talent.

The two sides must work out a deal, even if it is only for a year or two, the goal should be to get the safety paid and then chase another Super Bowl with him on the roster.

Also Read: Where can I watch the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge 2022

Edited by David Nyland