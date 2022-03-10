3 potential landing spots for former Seahawks star Bobby Wagner

The Seattle Seahawks released Bobby Wagner in a surprising move during the 2022 NFL offseason. He has been one of the defensive leaders for the Seahawks over the last ten seasons and is considered one of the best middle linebackers in the entire NFL.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Seahawks informed eight-time All-Pro and Pro-Bowl LB Bobby Wagner, a franchise icon, that they are releasing him, per source.



Wagner arrived in Seattle on the same 2012 day as Russell Wilson and now leaves the same day, too. End of an era in Seattle.

Bobby Wagner has been selected to the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro team in each of the last eight consecutive seasons, demonstrating his dominance in the position and his importance to the Seahawks defense. His surprise release frees up even more cap space for the Seahawks, who now have more than $50 million available this year.

Now that Bobby Wagner is an unrestricted free agent, he will likely have a solid market of interested teams. He is still just 31 years old, and in the prime of his career, so he could help many defenses. Here are three potential landing spots for the superstar middle linebacker.

Potential destinations for Bobby Wagner during the 2022 NFL free agency period

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner

#1 - Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the ideal landing spots for Wagner. After parting ways with Jaylon Smith last year, they require a middle linebacker, so Wagner will fill the need for them while adding another significant contributor to their talented roster that expects to compete for a Super Bowl next season.

Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN Dan Quinn considers Bobby Wagner the greatest linebacker he’s coached, so I fully expect the #Cowboys DC to encourage the front office to pursue Wagner as he becomes a free agent available to sign immediately. Dan Quinn considers Bobby Wagner the greatest linebacker he’s coached, so I fully expect the #Cowboys DC to encourage the front office to pursue Wagner as he becomes a free agent available to sign immediately.

Wagner also has a direct connection to Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Wagner was the middle linebacker for the famous Legion of Boom defense in Seattle, while Quinn was the defensive coordinator.

#2 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos recently acquired Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade, but now Wagner could join him there. The Broncos still have more than $25 million in available cap space, so they have the flexibility to improve their roster further. The middle linebacker position is one of their few relative weaknesses, so Wagner makes a ton of sense for them.

#3 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are transitioning with their defensive roster during the 2022 NFL offseason. They have three linebackers pending free agency as crucial contributors, including Kyle Van Noy and Dont'a Hightower. Wagner will help them rebuild their linebacker core next season while upgrading production.

