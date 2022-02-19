5 superstars likely to be franchise tagged for 2022 NFL season

The franchise tag provides NFL teams with an opportunity to prevent one of their pending free agents from hitting the open market. It results in a one-year contract at a fixed rate with a chance to later negotiate a long-term contract. Now that the 2022 NFL offseason is underway, here are five superstars who will likely be franchise tagged this year.

5 NFL stars likely to be franchise tagged in 2022

#1 - WR Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams

Davante Adams is both the best player pending free agency this offseason as well as the one most likely to be franchise tagged. There are rumors that's he's looking for a deal in the range of $30 million per season, which would make him the highest paid wide receiver in NFL history. The Packers may not want to pay him that, but they also don't want to lose him. They are likely to tag him for somewhere around $20 million next season.

Aaron Nagler @AaronNagler NFL fans have to stop thinking Davante Adams is going to hit the open market. MAYBE the Packers tag & trade him - maybe. Most likely? They tag him then get a deal done. He's on a HOF path. No way on God's Green & Gold Earth do they just let him walk. NFL fans have to stop thinking Davante Adams is going to hit the open market. MAYBE the Packers tag & trade him - maybe. Most likely? They tag him then get a deal done. He's on a HOF path. No way on God's Green & Gold Earth do they just let him walk.

#2 - WR Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers are projected to have the second-most available cap space in the 2022 offseason. This gives them a ton of flexibility to shape their roster as they please. Mike Williams is one of Justin Herbert's favorite targets, especially in the red zone, where he scored seven touchdowns last year. If they don't give him a new contract, a tag worth around $19 million is an option.

