3 ways the Patriots have turned their season around

The New England Patriots are one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Since starting the 2021 NFL season with a disappointing 2-4 record, they have now won four consecutive games to improve to 6-4. The Patriots have the second longest active winning streak, trailing only the Tennessee Titans, who have won six straight games.

The recent surge has the Patriots just half a game behind the Buffalo Bills for the lead in the AFC East division. They have put themselves in excellent position to earn a playoff spot with a strong second half of the season. Here are three things the Patriots are doing right on their impressive run.

#1 - QB Mac Jones is making smart decisions

The Patriots selected quarterback Mac Jones as their future quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft last year. He impressed the organization so much in preseason that they cut Cam Newton and named Jones the immediate starter for the 2021 NFL season. Mac Jones is having the best season of all rookie quarterbacks, and has protected the football on this recent winning streak.

Louis Riddick @LRiddickESPN The Mac Jones “not athletic enough, can’t make enough off schedule plays” narrative dying a slow painful death with each win… The Mac Jones “not athletic enough, can’t make enough off schedule plays” narrative dying a slow painful death with each win…

Jones threw six interceptions in the Patriots' first six games but has only thrown one during their four-game winning streak. He has thrown 13 total touchdowns and completed 68 percent of his passes. Head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels should be thrilled with the progress of their rookie quarterback in just half a season.

#2 - Establishing the run

A strong rushing attack is the quarterback's best friend, especially an inexperienced one. It opens up the defense and allows for easier completions in the passing game. The Patriots know this and have done a great job establishing the run, mainly with Damien Harris. They rank 8th in the NFL in total rushing attempts while averaging well over 100 yards per game.

#3 - Dominant defense

Defense has always been a staple of Bill Belichick's Patriots. This year has been no different. They rank in the top ten in the NFL in yards allowed per game and top five in points allowed per game. They have also forced the most interceptions in the NFL this season, led by star cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Ben Volin @BenVolin JC Jackson on his two INTs: “I mean, that’s what I do, man.” JC Jackson on his two INTs: “I mean, that’s what I do, man.” https://t.co/u8CkmsMp7l

On their current four-game winning streak, the Patriots are allowing less than 13 points per game while averaging 37.5 points per game of their own. Both of those numbers are the best in the NFL. The Patriots have been all-around one of the best teams in the NFL over the last month of the season.

