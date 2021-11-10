Ranking the top 3 rookie quarterbacks heading into Week 10 of 2021 NFL season

The 2021 NFL season is the year of the rookie quarterback. While a few got off to slow starts, improvement is starting to be shown by certain top NFL picks and fans have to be thrilled.

Let's take a look at the top three rookie quarterbacks so far as the NFL season reaches its midway point.

Who are the top 3 NFL rookie quarterbacks heading into Week 10?

#3 - Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Justin Fields cracks the list thanks to his performance Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. If not for some questionable penalties called against his Chicago Bears, Fields might have been the hero of the night.

He still managed to throw for 291 yards and a touchdown in the loss and engineered a late-game drive that gave his team a lead with less than two minutes to play. Fields also added 45 yards on the ground, a week after going over 100 yards.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Justin Fields aired it out all night, averaging 15.6 air yards per attempt (2nd-most by any QB in a game this season).



His 7 completions on balls 15+ yards downfield are tied for the most by a Bears QB over the past 15 seasons. Justin Fields aired it out all night, averaging 15.6 air yards per attempt (2nd-most by any QB in a game this season).His 7 completions on balls 15+ yards downfield are tied for the most by a Bears QB over the past 15 seasons. https://t.co/PslBNt2D9a

The best sight of all was seeing Fields be allowed to throw deep. Matt Nagy has a tendency to limit his young quarterbacks, and Fields is fighting back to make big plays and prove he can handle the entire offense.

#2 - Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence did not have a great game in Week 9, but his Jacksonville Jaguars still managed to defeat the Buffalo Bills. The key was Lawrence not making any mistakes in a game that saw him throw for only 118 yards.

The No. 1 overall pick did not throw an interception for the third time this NFL season and his team has won two of its last three games.

Lawrence opened the season with seven interceptions in three games. He has since settled in and the lack of mistakes has helped in close games such as the one seen Sunday.

#1 - Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Mac Jones has to be atop this list as the New England Patriots keep winning with him under center. Jones had a quiet game Sunday in what was a blowout win over the Carolina Panthers. Sam Darnold throwing three interceptions sealed the game and all Jones had to do was run out the clock.

Jones now has over 2,000 yards in the NFL season and has 10 touchdowns as well. The early narrative was that the rookie looked solid only against bad teams. Well, the Patriots are now 5-4 and Jones has not had a major up-and-down season. Instead, he has been steady and the record proves that.

