"Reminiscent a little bit of what I saw from Josh Allen" - NFL analyst says draft prospect reminds him of Bills superstar

Josh Allen has quickly emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL since being selected by the Buffalo Bills with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. One of the reasons he was drafted so high was his impressive showing at the NFL Combine.

NFL analyst Rich Eisen talked about how Liberty quarterback Malik Willis reminded him of Josh Allen on a recent episode of The Rich Eisen Show. Willis, like Allen, impressed scouts at the NFL Combine with his big arm and athleticism.

Eisen said:

“But a guy that's only played quarterback for two years and you know I'm watching him work out at the Combine was just eye popping, you know his arm and what he was doing with it and the deep balls that he was heaving in the Lucas Oil Stadium, you know, night was I'll be honest reminiscent a little bit of what I saw from Josh Allen a couple years ago where he's just fading back around a 10 yard line and launching it and there it goes on the other 30 yard line just dropped into a bucket. So you could see there the arm strength.”

Eisen also recently had Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze on the show to talk more about Malik Willis as an NFL prospect.

Comparing any quarterback to Josh Allen is high praise, considering Allen is currently a top ten quarterback and could be as high as a top-three quarterback, depending on who is making the rankings. While Malik Willis is smaller compared to Allen, his skillset is relatively similar.

What makes Malik Willis similar to Josh Allen?

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis

In addition to the mighty arm strength that both Allen and Willis demonstrated to NFL scouts at the NFL Combine and their Pro Days, it is a fact that both of them are extremely dangerous in the rushing attack from the quarterback position. Allen is one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the NFL, and Willis has dominated with his legs in college football.

In four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Allen has racked up 2,325 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns, ranking in the top three among quarterbacks since entering the league. In just two seasons as the starting quarterback at Liberty, Willis recorded a massive 1,822 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. Both of their rushing abilities are dangerous weapons.

