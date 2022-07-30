3 QBs who could win their first NFL MVP award in 2022 season feat. Josh Allen

Quarterbacks have traditionally dominated the NFL MVP award vote, especially in recent years. A quarterback has won the award in 14 of the last 15 NFL seasons, including in each of the previous nine years in a row. They are the most important players in football and often deserve the most MVP consideration.

With the 2022 NFL season quickly approaching, it should be no surprise that quarterbacks make up most of the favorites to win the MVP award this year.

Here are three quarterbacks who could potentially win it this year for the first time in their careers so far.

#1 - Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Josh Allen has improved and developed his game in each of his four seasons with the Buffalo Bills so far. He has one of the most unique skillsets in the entire league, being one of the best overall rushing quarterbacks and having one of the strongest arms.

Allen's performance is the main reason he and the Bills will enter the 2022 season with such high expectations. He is currently the odds favorite to win the NFL MVP award, while the Bills are among the top favorites to win the Super Bowl. Both of those things can happen if Allen continues to progress even further.

#2 - Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

After missing six games during his rookie season, Joe Burrow bounced back with a massive year in his second season with the Cincinnati Bengals. He helped them win the AFC championship game and make an appearance in the Super Bowl, where they barely lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

Burrow led the NFL last season with a 70.4 completion percentage and 8.9 passing yards per attempt, a rare combination for any quarterback. He was selected as the 2021 Comeback Player of the Year and could potentially follow that up with the 2022 NFL MVP award.

#3 - Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert was incredible in his rookie year with the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2020 season. He recorded 4,336 passing yards and threw for 31 touchdowns on his way to being named the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Despite his massive 2020 season, Herbert took things to another level during the 2021 season. He was one of only two players to eclipse 5,000 passing yards and also threw 38 touchdown passes. If he takes another step forward for the 2022 season, he could potentially have a historic year.

