Stephen A. Smith believes Buccaneers have bigger problems to worry about than Tom Brady's absence

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took some time away from the team this pre-season to address some personal matters.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bucs’ HC Todd Bowles told reporters that Tom Brady will be away from the team to deal with a personal matter until after Tampa’s Aug. 20 pressson game vs. the Titans. Bucs’ HC Todd Bowles told reporters that Tom Brady will be away from the team to deal with a personal matter until after Tampa’s Aug. 20 pressson game vs. the Titans.

He was absent from the team for 11 days but returned and played in the Buccaneers' pre-season finale.

While Brady took some time away from the team, some thought this was a selfish act and unfair to his coaches and teammates. Others, such as First Take analyst Stephen A. Smith, don't have an issue at all with Brady taking some time off.

Smith isn't worried about the seven-time Super Bowl champion taking some time off during the pre-season. He's more concerned about the issues with the offensive line, with Chris Godwin coming back from a torn ACL and Rob Gronkowski's absence.

Smith said:

"I'm like, excuse me, this is a seven-time champion, and we are literally worried about him during the pre-season. I think it's insulting that people were even bringing that up, to be honest with you… You got issues with your offensive line. Chris Godwin is coming back after he had a nasty injury. Rob Gronkowski swears that he's staying retired."

Smith raised three valid concerns for the Buccaneers heading into the regular season. The biggest concern is protecting Tom Brady as the Buccaneers have a banged-up offensive line.

They lost center Ryan Jensen when he tore his ACL this off-season. His replacement, Robert Hainsey, left the final pre-season game with a limp and is questionable for week one. Guard Nick Leverett suffered a shoulder injury and is also questionable for Week 1.

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD Preliminary exams on the ankle injury to C Robert Hainsey and the shoulder injury to G Nick Leverett sustained in Saturday’s preseason game at Indy were good and both players should be able to practice and prepare for the Sept. 11 opener at Dallas. Preliminary exams on the ankle injury to C Robert Hainsey and the shoulder injury to G Nick Leverett sustained in Saturday’s preseason game at Indy were good and both players should be able to practice and prepare for the Sept. 11 opener at Dallas.

Moreover, the Bucs don't know if wide receiver Chris Godwin will be ready to go for the start of the season. He may miss a few games as he tore his ACL at the end of last season.

When healthy, Godwin and Mike Evans are one of the best wide-receiver duos in the NFL.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady will be without Rob Gronkowski this season

Smith's last concern for the Buccaneers heading into the regular season is the absence of tight end, Rob Gronkowski. After considering one last rodeo, Gronkowski elected to retire and step away from football this off-season.

The former tight end followed Tom Brady to Tampa Bay in 2020 and played the last two seasons with the team, helping them win Super Bowl LV and becoming a four-time Super Bowl champion.

This season, the Buccaneers' tight end group will feature Cameron Brate and newly-acquired Kyle Rudolph.

