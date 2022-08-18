"She didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family" - When Tom Brady missed Patriots training camp over Gisele Bundchen and kids

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is just as much a family man as he is a football player. Of course, being the most successful quarterback in history isn't easy. Brady is about to enter his 23rd NFL season and has dedicated most of his life to the game.

Football is very important to the quarterback, but he realizes that being a family man is even more important.

In a 2020 interview with with SiriusXM's Howard Stern, Brady recalled a time where he missed part of the Patriots training camp. He missed some time in both 2018 and 2019 to be with his family. Here's what he said:

"A couple of years ago, she didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family. She felt like I would play football all season, and she’d take care of the house. Then, when the season ended, I’d be like, 'Great, let me get into all my other business activities. Let me get into my football training.' And she’s going, 'When are you going to do for things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school?'"

Brady added that he had to take a step back and take care of matters at home:

"That was a big part of our marriage. I had to check myself because she was like, 'I have goals and dreams, too. ... So, you better start taking care of things at the house.'"

One can't help but draw parallels to now, as Tom Brady has stepped away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His current leave of absence has been labeled for "personal reasons" and has led to a lot of speculation.

Tom Brady was recently excused from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 10 days

Did Tom Brady take time off from the Buccaneers this to spend more time with his family? It's impossible to say right now. Since there has been no word on the matter, we are unable to draw any conclusions.

The good news for Tampa Bay fans is that he should be returning to the team following their second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bucs’ HC Todd Bowles told reporters that Tom Brady will be away from the team to deal with a personal matter until after Tampa’s Aug. 20 pressson game vs. the Titans. Bucs’ HC Todd Bowles told reporters that Tom Brady will be away from the team to deal with a personal matter until after Tampa’s Aug. 20 pressson game vs. the Titans.

This is the third season where he has left training camp for personal reasons and the first time doing so with the Buccaneers. It has been suggested that Brady's hiatus was pre-planned. It could have been part of the terms of his return to the team following his brief retirement.

One thing is for sure, Tom Brady will be ready to go by the opening week of the season.

