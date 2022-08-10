Tom Brady went out of his way in a heartwarming gesture revealed by former Buccaneers star

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is known for being a great person on and off the field. What he's done on the field is exceptional and. He is a seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback, has won three MVP's in the regular season, and holds almost every major quarterback passing record.

Brady's success and impact also shines when he's off the field. On JoeBucsFan.com, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Donald Penn talked about a time when Brady shared a heartwarming moment with him.

Penn joined SiriusXM NFL Radio and recalled a time when Brady mailed Penn an autographed jersey by Brady. During Pen's last year in Washington, he went up to Brady after the game and asked for his jersey. Of course, everyone wants a Brady jersey, but Adrian Peterson beat Penn to it.

Seeing Penn disappointed, Brady offered to mail him a signed jersey, and it came in the mail thorugh FedEx the following Wednesday.

Here is a clip from the encounter in 2019:

Penn played in the NFL from 2006-19. The tackle was with the Buccaneers from 2006-13. Despite having a solid run with the Buccaneers, he ws let go and signed by the Raiders in 2013. Penn would make two more Pro Bowls later in his career with the Raiders.

To this day, Penn remains a big Buccaneers fan and a big JoeBucsfan, which is why he was able to share his story after talking on SiriusXM.

Tom Brady helped a kid beat cancer this season

Tom Brady during a New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

Tom Brady has performed a number of great, heartwarming deeds. Whether it's for his family, teammates, peers, or random people that look up to him, Brady is always making an impact.

Noah Reeb, a 10-year-old Utah boy, had been battling cancer and went to a Buccaneers game. Reeb and his family held a sign that said, "Tom Brady helped me beat cancer."

One of the Bucs players on the sidelines who noticed got Brady's attention and Brady went over and told Reeb he believes in him and then sent Reeb and his family Super Bowl tickets the following weeks.

10 Tampa Bay @10TampaBay A 10-year-old who says Tom Brady helped him beat brain cancer says he wants to tell him, "Thank you for believing in me and telling me that I can do it." wtsp.com/article/sports… A 10-year-old who says Tom Brady helped him beat brain cancer says he wants to tell him, "Thank you for believing in me and telling me that I can do it." wtsp.com/article/sports…

Brady is much like NBA Superstar LeBron James in the sense that both have been idolized as a global figure and both have been amazing examples for kids and people all over the world.

Both Brady and James have never gotten in any major trouble with the law or have done anything to tarnish their public image.

The story that Penn told on his recent interview with SiriusXM is just another example of why Brady is viewed as the GOAT.

