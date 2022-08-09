"I wouldn’t be surprised if he never does a game" - Former NFL player believes Tom Brady might never call a game for FOX despite signing record deal

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady already has his career set once he is done playing in the NFL. This offseason, he became the highest-paid sports broadcaster. He signed a 10-year deal worth $375 million with Fox Sports.

He will begin working with Fox following his retirement from the NFL. It could be the end of this season or two to three years from now.

He will work alongside Kevin Burkhardt when his NFL career does finally end. Fox Sports landed a huge name after losing mainstay announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to ESPN.

Analyst Scott Zolak of Zolak and Bertrand on 98.5 The Sports Hub doesn't think the Buccaneers quarterback will call a game when he's retired.

Here is his conversation on Monday’s edition of Zolak & Bertrand:

Zo: Yeah, it is fair, because somebody told me ... close to Brady, said, 'I wouldn’t be surprised if he never does a game.'

Hardy: Right? It’s like what is he gonna do? Tom Brady’s going to do that?

Zo: There’s something going on there. Like there’s another step. Something’s up. I don’t know what it is, but somebody close to him said, 'I’d be surprised if he calls a game.'

The seven-time Super Bowl champion doesn't need the money, so if he's decided once he retires that maybe he wants to just relax, then this could be very credible.

Tom Brady initially retired this offseason before coming back for a 23rd season but could call playoff games for Fox this season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

He retired after 22 seasons in the league. He did this almost immediately after falling short to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs.

After 40 days of being retired, the quarterback changed his mind and decided to return for a 23rd season. This upcoming season, he will be chasing his eighth NFL ring.

While he will be focused on having duties on the field, he could join the booth off the field this offseason if he chooses to do so.

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are eliminated from the playoffs and their quarterback decides to retire, he could potentially call the Super Bowl for his first assignment. This would kick Greg Olsen out of the booth, as the quarterback would be set to replace him.

Time will tell if Brady gets in the booth. We'll see if it is at the conclusion of this season.

