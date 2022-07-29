"You've only won three Super Bowls since then, calm down" - Max Kellerman takes Tom Brady's Twitter punch on the chin 

Six years ago yesterday, sports analyst Max Kellerman made a comment about Tom Brady, saying he's going to "fall off a cliff." He meant that the performance of Brady would see a huge decline. However, the legendary quarterback has done the exact opposite since then.

Yesterday, Brady quote tweeted a Tweet from Bartstool Sports as they revisited Kellerman's take. Brady responded by writing:

"ratio + I have a swimwear line now"

Kellerman then responded by quote Tweeting Brady, and saying:

"You've only won 3 Super Bowls since then. Calm down"

Kellerman's response was a great reply and a poke at himself for being incredibly wrong about Brady. Here is Kellerman's infamous quote from six years ago:

"Tom Brady is just about done. It could be his next game he plays, it could be a year from now, but he is going to fall off a cliff. Tom Brady is going to be a bum in short order. Now, what do I base that on?"

The take was so erroneous that Stephen A. Smith interrupted Kellerman, questioning him.

Tom Brady's accomplishments since Max Kellerman's comment

Tom Brady after Super Bowl LV

Since Kellerman's "fall off a cliff" comment, Brady has done the opposite. He continued in NFL with much success in the next six seasons.

Brady has gone on to win three more Super Bowls (2016, 2018, and 2020). He also won the MVP award in 2016 and 2017 while claiming the Offensive Player of The Year award too in both those years.

TB12 also made four Pro Bowls since then. He earned selections in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2021. Last but not the least, Brady led the NFL in passing yards in 2017, and led the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns in 2021.

In this period, Brady became the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624), as well as quarterback wins (243), among numerous other records.

Kellerman was clearly wrong, and now, Brady will be gearing up for his 23rd season in the NFL. He will be on a quest to win his eigth Super-Bowl, which would be his second with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady seems to be far from the edge of the cliff, and only he will decide when he walks down that cliff.

