Old clip shows stunning difference between Tom Brady and Kyler Murray's dedication to studying tape

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has recently come under scrutiny regarding his new contract. Murray's contract forces him to do homework, in the form of four hours of dedicated studying and watching film. In addition he can’t have the TV on in the background or play video games while doing so.

News of the clause has left many people talking. Not just regarding the clause itself, but what it reveals about Kyler Murray as a quarterback and his relationship with the Cardinals. The scope of these discussions has further increased to include other NFL quarterbacks too.

A video of Tom Brady has surfaced of him discussing watching film for up to five hours a day. Brady said:

"Just watch film all day. It's almost like soothing, because I've been doing it for so long, I can just go 4-5 hours without getting up from this chair."

Last December, Murray had a different take on watching game film. In an interview, he said the following:

“I think I was blessed with the cognitive skills to just go out there and just see it before it happens. I’m not one of those guys that’s going to sit there and kill myself watching film. I don’t sit there for 24 hours and break down this team and that team and watch every game because, in my head, I see so much.”

Comparing Kyler Murray to Tom Brady

Kyler Murray recently signed a five-year $230.5 million extension with $160 million guaranteed, which makes him the second-highest paid quarterback. In his three-year career, he’s thrown for 11,480 yards, 70 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. He has also rushed for 1,786 yards and 20 touchdowns. Murray has a record of 22-23-1, with one playoff appearance.

Kyler Murray has only led the Cardinals to the post-season in 2021, where they fell disappointingly to the Los Angeles Rams. In his single playoff appearance, Murray threw zero touchdowns and two interceptions in the matchup.

Tom Brady has fared quite differently since Kyler Murray entered the league in 2019. In that period, Brady has thrown for 14,006 yards, 107 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He also moved franchises and led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory in the 2020 season.

While many people view Brady as the greatest of all-time, part of his craft that makes him that way is how dedicated he is to watching and studying film. Brady spoke to Karen Guregian of the Boston Harold in 2019 and talked about watching film. Brady said:

“I love it. It’s what I love to do. It’s all football, it’s all preparation. We go awhile, an hour, two hours. It’s just a lot of talking about the opponent. It’s a lot of great insight. Everyone sees something different.”

Kyler Murray should probably take a page out of Brady's book. Not just to keep analysts off his back and to earn his money, but to improve as a player. Pre-match preparation is incredibly important and can be the difference between winning and losing.

We will see if he changes his mind on the importance of game tape as the new season creeps closer.

