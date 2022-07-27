"I'm not one of those guys that’s going to sit there and kill myself watching film" - Kyler Murray's troubling admission forced Cardinals to add peculiar clause to his new contract

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray recently agreed to a new contract extension with the team, tying him down for five more seasons.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Cardinals are giving QB Kyler Murray a five-year extension that ties him to Arizona for six more years, per source. Cardinals are giving QB Kyler Murray a five-year extension that ties him to Arizona for six more years, per source. Cardinals are giving Kyler Murray a five-year, $230.5 million deal that includes $160 million guaranteed, per source. It gives Murray the second highest paid QB average at $46.1 million per year. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s… Cardinals are giving Kyler Murray a five-year, $230.5 million deal that includes $160 million guaranteed, per source. It gives Murray the second highest paid QB average at $46.1 million per year. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

The quarterback signed a five-year $230.5 million extension with $160 million guaranteed, which makes him the second-highest paid quarterback.

However, there's a kicker to his contract that has many people around the league questioning the agreement.

Murray has to spend at least four hours each week studying film and can’t have a TV on in the background or play video games while doing so.

Last December, the quarterback said that he was blessed with the cognitive skills to just go out there and see things before they happen. He claimed that he doesn't need to watch much film.

He said via Sarah Kezele of 98.7 Arizona Sports:

“I think I was blessed with the cognitive skills to just go out there and just see it before it happens."

He suggested that he isn't like most other quarterbacks when it comes to studying film:

“I’m not one of those guys that’s going to sit there and kill myself watching film. I don’t sit there for 24 hours and break down this team and that team and watch every game because, in my head, I see so much.”

Kyler Murray becomes the second highest-paid quarterback in the NFL

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

The Cardinals quarterback was the most recent shot-caller to get a long-term deal when he signed with the Cardinals on July 21.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news, tweeting:

"Cardinals are giving Kyler Murray a five-year, $230.5 million deal that includes $160 million guaranteed, per source. It gives Murray the second highest paid QB average at $46.1 million per year."

In his three-year career, he’s thrown for 11,480 yards, 70 touchdowns, 34 interceptions, while rushing for 1,786 yards and 20 touchdowns. He has a record of 22-23-1 with one playoff appearance.

He went 9-5 as the starting quarterback for the Cardinals last season, which was enough for a Wild Card spot in the playoffs.

However, they went one-and-done at the hands of a familiar face. They were run over by the Los Angeles Rams in a 34–11 loss. The Cardinals quarterback struggled throughout the game, throwing for just 137 yards, two interceptions and zero touchdowns.

