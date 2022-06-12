Look: Bulked up Kyler Murray posts photos from workout on social media as standoff with Cardinals continues

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has had an interesting off-season pertaining to his relationship with the Arizona Cardinals. While the Cardinals and Murray are working toward a long-term deal, Murray has been busy putting in work in the off-season.

Murray recently posted some pics of himself working out, and he appears to be bulking up as he looks like he’s added some muscle this off-season.

The 5'10" quarterback is listed at 207 pounds and has been adding more weight by working out this season.

Murray will be entering his fourth season in the league and was taken first overall in the 2019 NFL draft. This off-season, the Cardinals picked up the fifth-year option for Kyler Murray next year. They will owe Murray $29.7 million, according to Adam Schefter.

He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year. He received consecutive Pro Bowl selections during his next two seasons. He led the Cardinals to the playoffs in 2021.

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals had issues earlier this year

Ever since the Cardinals' season ended when they lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the wildcard round, Murray has wanted a new deal. When the offseason workout program started in mid-April, Murray was a no-show, and it caused speculation that Murray possibly wanted out of Arizona.

In February, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported that the Cardinals were concerned about Kyler Murray.

"The odd vibe between the @AZCardinals and Kyler Murray is indeed alarming: Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources. Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat," Mortensen tweeted.

It's a good sign that Murray has shown up for mini-camp. It's an indication that a deal will eventually get done.

In three seasons as a starter, Murray is 22-23-1. He has thrown for 11,480 yards, 70 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. That's not all, as he has accumulated an additional 1,786 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground. In his lone playoff game against the Rams last season, he threw 19 for 34 for 137 yards and two interceptions.

It's possible the two sides don't reach an agreement before the season starts, and Murray could play out the season and negotiate next off-season.

