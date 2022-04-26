NFL Rumors: Cardinals ready to pick up Kyler Murray's fifth-year option

Kyler Murray was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals first overall in the 2019 NFL draft. After three good seasons and heading into his fourth year, the Cardinals will have to decide if they will pick up the fifth-year option as part of his contract. Their window to do so began on January 10, and closes at midnight between May 2 and May 3, 2022.

If the Cardinals choose to do so, they will owe Murray $29.7 million according to Adam Schefter. According to Bob McManaman, the Cardinals are expected to pick up his fifth-year option with the expectation that the two will agree to a reworked deal at some point this summer.

In his first season, he was named Offensive Rookie of the Year after setting multiple Cardinals franchise rookie quarterback records. He received consecutive Pro Bowl selections during his next two seasons, along with leading the Cardinals to the playoffs in 2021.

In three seasons as a starter, Murray is 22-23-1. He has thrown for 11,480 yards, 70 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. That's not all, as he has accumulated an additional 1,786 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground. In his lone playoff game against the Rams last season, he threw 19 for 34 for 137 yards and two interceptions.

Murray has certainly done enough to get his fifth-year option picked up and the expectation is that it will happen.

Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones in similar fifth-year option situation

While it is expected that the Arizona Cardinals will pick up the fifth-year option on Murray, the New York Giants will have to decide if they will do the same for Daniel Jones. If the Giants elect to do so, they will owe him $22.38 million next season.

The expectation around the league is that the Giants won't pick up Jones' fifth-year option. Jones was drafted by the Giants sixth-overall in the 2019 NFL draft. In three seasons as the Giants' starter, Jones has a career record of 12-25. He has thrown for 8,398 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions.

Unlike Murray, Jones has never been to the playoffs and hasn't been as productive. He has, however, shown flashes of brilliance and signs of his potential. In 2019 he threw five touchdown passes in a 35-41 overtime victory against Washington at FedEx Field.

