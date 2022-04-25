"You're not Russell Wilson, and you're not Aaron Rodgers" - NFL analyst gives harsh reality on Kyler Murray's negotiations with the Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray and his contract negotiations with the Arizona Cardinals were discussed on the Brother from Another podcast by Michael Smith.

On the podcast, Smith stated the Cardinals QB wasn’t Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos or Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers:

"It's your third year. They have you under control for the fourth year, fifth year and the franchise tag, if they want it. They're not going to move you or get or give you what you want. You're not Russell Wilson...you're not Aaron Rodgers. Unless he was ever truly willing to not show up and play. But even then, what were his options? My point was always that a player is only as faithful as his options. He had none other than to play ball for the Arizona Cardinals. It just is what it is."

The number one overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft is not participating in offseason activities. He apparently has no plans to return, unless he receives a worthwhile contract extension.

The ordeal started after the 2021 season when the QB took down all connections to the Cardinals on his social media.

Both the QB and Arizona have since gone back and forth, with the Cardinals front office letting out anonymous worries about his leadership and the signal-caller's agent pressing the organization in an extensive public statement to commit to the QB, not just vocally but fiscally.

This offseason, Green Bay gave Rodgers a three-year, $150,815,000 contract, including a $40.8 million-dollar signing bonus, $150,815,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $50,271,667.

Wilson was given a four-year, $140M new money extension with the Seattle Seahawks in April 2019 that included a $65M signing bonus, $107M of total guarantees, and an average yearly salary of $35M.

Kyler Murray and his current contract

Murray has one year remaining on his rookie contract that’ll pay him a base salary of $965,000 and a roster bonus of $4,524,360, while possessing a cap hit of $11,386,841 and a dead cap value of $11,186,842.

The Cardinals have a fifth-year option on Murray for the 2023 season.

Kyler Murray @K1 NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS "No disrespect to the Arizona Cardinals, I feel like they don't put the team in a position to be successful year after year... And Kyler Murray's not gonna sit around and wait for that."



- Cardinals legend Patrick Peterson could see K1 playing elsewhere

(via @atcoveredpod) "No disrespect to the Arizona Cardinals, I feel like they don't put the team in a position to be successful year after year... And Kyler Murray's not gonna sit around and wait for that."- Cardinals legend Patrick Peterson could see K1 playing elsewhere(via @atcoveredpod) https://t.co/qCRxhGOxa4 I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home. twitter.com/NFLonCBS/statu… I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home. twitter.com/NFLonCBS/statu…

Will Arizona and the 24-year-old QB reach a long-term extension this offseason? We’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out.

