Cardinals owner finally addresses drama involving Kyler Murray's social media scrub

It seems like things in Arizona are going well and are on the same page between quarterback Kyler Murray and the front office. Yesterday, general manager Steve Keim went on Arizona Sports 98.7 to address the status of the relationship between Murray and the Cardinals.

"I spoke to him last night. We've had good conversations nonstop,” Bidwill said. “... I think there was a lot of interpretation around (the social media activity) that was inconsistent with the conversations that not just I have had, but I know (coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim) have had.”

He went on to say:

"I know Kyler put out the statement 'love me or hate me, I'm going to get better. Well, put me in the corner of 'I love him' and I know he's going to get better." - Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said on Arizona Sports 98.7-FM.

It sounds like things are on the right track between the quarterback and Cardinals. Conversations with the team recently included exercising his fifth-year option for the 2023 season or agreeing to terms on a long-term deal that would set Murray up for an even longer run in Arizona.

Kyler Murray and th Cardinals had issues earlier this month

Earlier this month, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported that the Cardinals were concerned about Kyler Murray.

"The odd vibe between the @AZCardinals and Kyler Murray is indeed alarming: Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources. Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat," Mortensen tweeted.

Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources.

Kyler Murray posted on Twitter earlier this month regarding the situation, saying that all of this nonsense is not what he's about and love him or hate him, he's gonna continue to grow and get better.

The Cardinals reacted to the ESPN NFL insider’s report telling Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, that Murray is their quarterback heading into 2022:

“Nothing has changed regarding our opinion and high regard for Kyler Murray," the statement read. "We, as a team, and Kyler, individually, have improved each year he’s been in the league. We are excited to continue that improvement in 2022 and are excited that Kyler Murray is the quarterback leading us.”

With the most recent report of Keim saying he supports Murray, it seems as if he'll be their quarterback heading into next season.

