“He definitely regrets that this all came out” - Kyler Murray unhappy with social media scrubbing 

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is feeling seemingly remorseful over his social media scrub content related to the team. Radio host John Gambadoro spoke on an Arizona sports show where he heard that the quarterback regrets the fact that all of this has come to light.

“I’ve heard talking to a whole bunch of different people that he definitely regrets that this all came out," Gambadoro said. "So, I do believe that it was a mistake. I think he believes that it was a mistake that all of this came out and they’ve got to move on.”

The two-time Pro Bowl signal-caller stoked up speculation of a falling-out with the team when he took off all posts on Twitter and Instagram that featured mention of the organization.

He appeared to say something in response to recent accounts that both sides aren’t on the same page in a tweet that expressed his support for his teammates and his desire to win.

Per ESPN NFL Insider Chris Mortensen, tensions have reportedly escalated between Murray and the franchise, with the quarterback being labeled as “self-centered, immature” and a “finger pointer.”

The report also alleges that Murray is frustrated with the team and felt “embarrassed” by Arizona’s loss to the Rams during the Wild Card round of the playoffs, for which he reportedly feels that he has been “framed as the scapegoat.”

Tensions reported between Kyler Murray and Cardinals

The report asserts that Arizona is planning to keep Murray under center. The team drafted him as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Still, Mortensen alleges that the Cardinals are looking for possible quarterbacks.

The Cardinals reacted to the ESPN NFL insider’s report with a statement to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, saying that Murray is their franchise quarterback leading into 2022:

“Nothing has changed regarding our opinion and high regard for Kyler Murray," the statement read. "We as a team and Kyler individually have improved each year he’s been in the league. We are excited to continue that improvement in 2022 and are excited that Kyler Murray is the quarterback leading us.”

The third-year quarterback has a year remaining on his four-year, $35.6 million rookie contract, which has a fifth-year team option. He is also up for a major contract extension as soon as this offseason.

Will both parties reach an extension? More importantly, will the 24-year-old be with the team in 2022? We shall see as the offseason unfolds.

