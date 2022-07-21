Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray agree to 5-year $230 million deal according to NFL Network insider

The Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray agreed to terms on a long-term deal. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted this morning that a long-term deal could be reached at any minute.

Rapoport Tweeted:

"The #AZCardinals and two-time Pro Bowl QB Kyler Murray are working to close a monster extension that will make Murray one of the NFL’s highest-paid players, sources tell me and @TomPelissero.”

"After an offseason of drama, Murray could be locked in as AZ’s QB for years to come."

Moments later, it was announced that the Cardinals and Murray agreed on a new five-year extension worth $230.5 million.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter Tweeted:

"Cardinals are giving Kyler Murray a five-year, $230.5 million deal that includes $160 million guaranteed, per source. It gives Murray the second highest paid QB average at $46.1 million per year."

Murray had two more years left on his rookie contract. The Cardinals picked up the fifth-year option on his contract on April 27, 2022. Murray has now become one of the highest-paid players and quarterbacks in league history.

In his three-year career, he’s thrown for 11,480 yards, 70 touchdowns, 34 interceptions, while rushing for 1,786 yards and 20 touchdowns. Murray has a record of 22-23-1, with one playoff appearance.

He went 9-5 as the starting quarterback for the Cardinals last season, which was enough for them to earn a wild-card spot in the playoffs.

However, the Cardinals fell to a familiar face in the first-round of the playoffs. They were run over by the Los Angeles Rams in a 34–11 loss. Murray struggled throughout the game, throwing for just 137 yards, two interceptions and zero touchdowns.

Kyler Murray has had a rollercoaster off-season with the Cardinals

Earlier this off-season, there were rumors that Murray was frustrated with the team since a new deal hasn't been made yet. ESPN's Chris Mortensen Tweeted that there was an "odd vibe" between Murray and the team.

He said:

"The odd vibe between the Cardinals and Kyler Murray is indeed alarming: Murray is described as self-centered, immature and a finger-pointer, per sources. Murray is frustrated with the franchise and was embarrassed by the playoff loss to the Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat.”

Nonetheless, the Cardinals seem to have come a long way in their relationship with the quarterback considering the deal that was just struck.

