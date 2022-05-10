Is Tom Brady joining Fox Sports? NFL GOAT tipped to become lead analyst after retirement

Tom Brady is a busy man, and he has already found a way to use his time once he retires from the game of football. Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch made the announcement during a Fox earnings call this morning. Brady will be joining Fox Sports as a lead NFL analyst after he retires.

Joe Flint @JBFlint Tom Brady joining Fox Sports as lead NFL analyst after he retires! Lachlan Murdoch breaks news on Fox earnings call. Tom Brady joining Fox Sports as lead NFL analyst after he retires! Lachlan Murdoch breaks news on Fox earnings call.

Murdoch said:

“Brady will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives."

Fox Sports Tweeted that they are pleased to announce that the quarterback will be joining their team following his NFL career.

He will work alongside Kevin Burkhardt when his NFL career does finally end. Fox Sports have landed a huge name after losing mainstay announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to ESPN.

Tom Brady retired but decided to return for a 23rd season

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback retired this off-season, many couldn't believe that the greatest of all time would hang his cleats up. He retired after 22 seasons in the league, almost immediately after falling short to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs after he and Tampa almost pulled off an incredible 27-point comeback. It wasn't to be, as the Rams marched up the pitch and dramatically kicked a game-winning field goal.

Brady then changed his mind 40 days into retirement. On March 13th, Brady Tweeted that he was coming out of retirement:

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG"

This will be the quarterback's 23rd season in the league and third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his first season with the Buccaneers in 2020, he led them to the Super Bowl. They defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, giving the Buccaneers their second Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

Their quarterback will be getting ready to chase his eighth Super Bowl ring. He won six in New England with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers. This could be his final season given he contemplated retiring last season. With the deal he has made with Fox, it's another step towards walking away from the game.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Brady make a good NFL analyst? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell