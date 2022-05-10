“How in the hell do you put him over Patrick Mahomes?” - Stephen A. Smith takes issue with calling Josh Allen the best QB in the NFL

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen are two of the best signal-callers in the NFL right now.

Stephen A. Smith went on First Take and talked about how he'd choose Mahomes over Allen. Smith said:

“I love Josh Allen. He's big time. I ain't gonna put him over Patrick Mahomes yet. Not yet. I mean, you acted like he could do stuff that Patrick Mahomes can’t do. What I'm saying is we've seen how great Josh Allen is. I believe in the brother.”

He added:

“I believe in him. I'm glad he got his money. I'm happy for him. I love that. And I think he's gonna win Buffalo a Super Bowl sooner than later. I got all of that. What I'm saying is, it is Patrick Mahomes that’s a Super Bowl champion. It is Patrick Mahomes that went to back-to-back Super Bowls.”

Smith contined:

“It is Patrick Mahomes that went to four AFC Championship games. And it is Patrick Mahomes who beat Josh Allen the last two years. How in the hell do you put Josh Allen over Patrick Mahomes when obviously, the resume ain’t the same, and he hasn't knocked off Patrick Mahomes in the postseason yet?”

Patrick Mahomes has got the better of Josh Allen, has a 3-1 head-to-head record

AFC Championship - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes and the Chiefs have the upper hand in the head-to-head record against Allen and the Bills. The Chiefs have beaten the Bills in three out of their last four matchups and are now 2-0 against the Bills in the playoffs.

Mahomes is 3-1 vs. Allen and his Bills, giving the latter a losing record against the Chiefs.

The MMQB @theMMQB



Monday's SI Daily Cover from Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen is now firmly entrenched as the type of NFL rivalry that can define not seasons but eras.Monday's SI Daily Cover from @GregBishopSI , on the scene in Kansas City buff.ly/3rMTRtN Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen is now firmly entrenched as the type of NFL rivalry that can define not seasons but eras.Monday's SI Daily Cover from @GregBishopSI, on the scene in Kansas City buff.ly/3rMTRtN

The last time these two teams faced each other, it was one of the best games of all time. Kansas City and Buffalo met in the divisional round of the playoffs this year and the game ended in a thrilling 42-36 win for the Chiefs.

The Bills and Chiefs scored a combined 18 points in the final 1:13 of regulation time to force the game into overtime. In a thrilling turn of events, Allen threw the go-ahead touchdown pass with 13 seconds left in the game to put the Bills up by three.

But Mahomes and the Chiefs only needed a few plays to set up a 49-yard field goal for Harrison Butker.

NFL Research @NFLResearch Tonight's Bills-Chiefs contest was the first playoff game in NFL history with 3 go-ahead touchdowns scored in the final 2 minutes of regulation Tonight's Bills-Chiefs contest was the first playoff game in NFL history with 3 go-ahead touchdowns scored in the final 2 minutes of regulation

