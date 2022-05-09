×
“Who u throwing to?” - NFL fans react to Tom Brady posting pictures of him throwing football in his backyard

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Robert Gullo
Modified May 09, 2022 09:26 PM IST
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady posted a picture of himself throwing a football in his backyard with his helmet on. He captioned the Tweet, "Back to work" and it looks like he's doing some throwing work on his own in his backyard.

Back to work. https://t.co/bjMIfiUtPE

The quarterback decided to retire following the 2021-2022 NFL season, but had a change of heart after fewer than 50 days of his retirement.

youtube-cover

One fan is still happy to see Brady rock a Buccaneers' helmet.

Man, I love seeing you wear that @Buccaneers helmet, @TomBrady! twitter.com/TomBrady/statu…

This Twitter user Tweeted that it's over for everyone:

It's over for everyone twitter.com/TomBrady/statu…

Another Twitter user discussed the importance of discipline for success:

To achieve extraordinary greatness, have the discipline of Tom in your chosen field. #MondayMotivation 🔥 twitter.com/tombrady/statu…

A Colts fan believes that the quarterback was robbed of the MVP this season:

You were robbed of MVP Tom! twitter.com/TomBrady/statu…

This fan thinks that Super Bowl victory number eight is loading for Brady:

Number 8 loading 💍 twitter.com/tombrady/statu…

One user astutely questioned who the quarterback is throwing to:

@TomBrady @FanMahome @TB12sports Who u throwing it to?

One Tampa Bay fan still can't believe he is a Buccaneer and savors every second of him in their gear:

I’m gonna savor every second of Brady in Bucs gear. Still surreal #gobucs twitter.com/tombrady/statu…

This fan never wants the legendary quarterback to retire:

Never retire. Please. twitter.com/tombrady/statu…

Another user thinks this is one of the many reasons why he is the GOAT, because of the work he puts in:

@TomBrady @TB12sports This is why Tom Brady is the Greatest QB of all time.

A trend appeared to be forming, as another fan thinks the quarterback is destined for his eighth Super Bowl victory:

@TomBrady @TB12sports 8th ring is in the works... #GoBucs https://t.co/vJ43jcdJUu

Tom Brady is getting ready for a 23rd season and his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When Tom Brady retired this off-season, it took many by surprise. Brady retired after 22 seasons in the league, almost immediately after falling short to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs after he and Tampa almost pulled off an incredible comeback.

youtube-cover

Luckily for Buccaneers fans, he changed his mind and has come out of retirement for a 23rd season in the NFL.

When he initially retired, people immediately wrote off the Buccaneers as a contender. When he unretired, people flipped and now most consider Tampa Bay a contender again. Their work in free agency has added weight to this. Tampa Bay re-signed many key players from their Super Bowl team this off-season.

The Buccaneers re-signed running backs Leonard Fournete and Gio Bernard.

They've also re-signed defensive linemen Will Gholston and Patrick O'Connor. Other re-signings include Carlton Davis, Ryan Jensen, Aaron Stinnie, and Chris Godwin.

Also Read Article Continues below

As the Buccaneers get ready for the season, their legendary quarterback will have the chance to win Super Bowl eight.

Edited by John Maxwell

