"I think it was a little bit of a passive aggressive shot at Tomlin" - Colin Cowherd claims Ben Roethlisberger's coddled comments were directed at Steelers HC

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recently made some critical comments about the Steelers and their attitude toward the team.

Colin Cowherd talked about Roethlisberger's comments on his show, "The Herd with Colin Cowherd." The host thought the former quarterback's comments were a shot at Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin.

Cowherd said:

"And I think... he's taken a shot a little bit at Mike and the AB and the Mike and Le'Veon Bell thing for the record. Steelers' run game has never been the same since Le'Veon left. But I will say this. Players are different. Coaches are different.

"Tomlin is a former player. He tends to give a lot of leeway to dramatic players in noisy places... So these players and the coaches are different... They're a little loose for my taste... I think it was a shot, not at the players. I think it was a little bit of a passive aggressive shot at Tomlin, and it comes off as he's dogging the players."

Roethlisberger appeared on WDVE Radio, where he crtitcized teammates for selfish behavior.

Ben's original comments were:

“I might be standing on a soapbox a little bit, but that’s my biggest takeaway from when I started to the end. It turned from a team-first to a me-type attitude. It was hard.

"It’s hard for these young guys, too. Social media. They’re treated so well in college. Now, this new NIL stuff, which is unbelievable. They’re treated so special. They’re coddled at a young age because college coaches need them to win, too.

"I know coach [Terry] Hoeppner never coddled me [at Miami of Ohio]. Neither did [Bill] Cowher.”

Ben Roethlisberger clarifies his comment on criticizing teammates

Pittsburgh Steelers v Minnesota Vikings

Following the comment, Roethlisberger received backlash, even from former teammate Cam Heyward. The former quarterback clarified comment. He said he wished he could have worded it differently.

He said:

“I’ll tell you this, I probably should’ve been more detailed, more specific in what I said. It’s not the majority of guys that are that way. I think, in part, I was saying, when asked what was the difference in the league from when I first got in, it was a broad-stroked comment and had the same conversation.

"Cam and I have sat many times in the last couple of years and had that conversation. I get Cam supporting his teammates that are still playing. I wasn’t trying to bash anybody specifically.”

After spending his entire career wit the Steelers, Roethliberger retired this off-season. He won two Super Bowls with the franchise and is their franchise leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

If you use any quotes, please credit The Herd with Colin Cowehrd, WDVE Radio, and H/T Sportskeeda.

