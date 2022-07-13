"Nope it’s still Heinz idc" - NFL fans react to news of Steelers renaming their stadium

Heinz Field is no more! This morning, it was announced that the Pittsburgh Steelers would be changing the name of their iconic stadium. It has been known as Heinz Field for more than the last two decades.

The stadium's new name is Acrisure Stadium. This is something Steelers fans will take some time to get used to.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



The stadium is now called Acrisure Stadium. Official: Heinz is not renewing their naming rights agreement with the #Steelers , meaning Pittsburgh's home stadium will have a new name for the first time in 20+ years.The stadium is now called Acrisure Stadium. Official: Heinz is not renewing their naming rights agreement with the #Steelers, meaning Pittsburgh's home stadium will have a new name for the first time in 20+ years.The stadium is now called Acrisure Stadium. This will be a 15-year deal with Acrisure. The iconic 'Heinz Field' is no more. twitter.com/MySportsUpdate… This will be a 15-year deal with Acrisure. The iconic 'Heinz Field' is no more. twitter.com/MySportsUpdate…

Steelers President Arthur Rooney is excited about the name change. He said:

"We are excited to partner with Acrisure for the naming rights to our stadium. Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums. We are very appreciative to partner with Greg Williams and his company, and we look forward to a long, beneficial relationship for years to come."

Rooney added:

"The Pittsburgh Steelers are an institution in American sports and a globally recognized brand. Partnering with the Steelers is the opportunity of a lifetime and a tremendous honor. Through Acrisure Stadium, we will increase awareness of the extraordinary advantage Acrisure brings our clients while conveying our strong sense of community."

Rooney concluded:

"Relatedly, we are eager to invest in the Pittsburgh community and broader region as we chart our course to an unforgettable first season. This relationship truly embodies and aligns two organizations that have high standards and are determined to achieve great things."

Obviously, this development led to a lot of reactions online, especially from the fans of the team to whose home ground it is. For this Twitter user, it's still Heinz Field.

Here is a collection of tweets on this topic, featuring a variety of reactions from fans.

Even former Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger responded to the team changing the name of their stadium. Ben said:

"I can't believe it, it doesn't seem right or real! Home will always be Heinz Field! I will never forget the last game, and all the amazing fans at FOREVER HEINZ! -- Ben."

BigBen7.com @_BigBen7



#ForeverHeinz



(Thanks to I can't believe it, it doesn't seem right or real! Home will always be Heinz Field! I will never forget the last game, and all the amazing fans at FOREVER HEINZ! -- Ben.(Thanks to @ThompsonFoto12 @YinzerSzn for the great photos!) I can't believe it, it doesn't seem right or real! Home will always be Heinz Field! I will never forget the last game, and all the amazing fans at FOREVER HEINZ! -- Ben.#ForeverHeinz(Thanks to @ThompsonFoto12 & @YinzerSzn for the great photos!) https://t.co/BnYTDp9zEp

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far