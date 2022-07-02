Steelers fan favorite Kenny Pickett beats Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes in 2022 NFL jersey sales

The Pittsburgh Steelers landed potentially their next franchise quarterback in Kenny Pickett in this year's draft. The Steelers used their first-round pick to select the quarterback out of the University of Pittsburgh. He led Pittsburgh to an ACC Championship in the final season of his college career.

While he was the only quarterback selected in the first-round of the draft this year, he is not a lock to start the season. The Steelers signed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in free agency to compete for the starting job, and he's the leading candidate to start for the Steelers week one.

While the former Pitt Panther is a youngster and hasn't stepped on the field yet, it's safe to say he has a big fan base. With that fanbase, he could become one of the most popular players in the league.

The NFL released the top-selling jerseys in the NFL, and the 2021 ACC Offensive Player of the Year is currently at No. four. He currently has more jerseys sold than the likes of Tom Brady, Cooper Kupp, Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, and Joe Burrow.

The top-10 best selling jerseys featuring Kenny Pickett

While the first-team All-American is fourth in jersey sales, he has a few names to beat to become the highest-selling jersey. Ahead of him are Russell Wilson, Josh Allen, and Davante Adams.

Wilson was traded from Seattle to Denver, so it makes sense that he has a lot of jersey sales. The same goes for Adams being traded from Green Bay to Las Vegas.

Pickett is impressively the only rookie on the list.

Here are the top-10 highest-selling jerseys:

The first-team All-ACC quarterback is far from the stardom of the league despite the jersey sale numbers.

Head coach Mike Tomlin is excited about the battle between him and Trubisky for the starting job.

nfl.com/news/steelers-… Steelers coach Mike Tomlin expects "fierce" QB competition between Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett: "I expect it to be fierce because I know all three guys. I don't expect anyone to take a backseat." Steelers coach Mike Tomlin expects "fierce" QB competition between Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett: "I expect it to be fierce because I know all three guys. I don't expect anyone to take a backseat." nfl.com/news/steelers-… https://t.co/4KPUxM8KaO

Tomlin said:

"I expect it to be fierce because I know all three guys. I don't expect anyone to take a backseat."

He went on to say:

"The challenge is from a structure standpoint. Are we providing enough of a platform for all the guys to show what they're capable of? I'm excited about watching these guys compete."

Trubisky and Pickett will battle it out for the starting job with Trubisky likely to win. However, when Pickett steps on the field, fans will be going crazy cheering for the next potential big star in Pittsburgh.

