QB coach explains why Kenny Pickett-Joe Burrow comparisons are 'legit'

Kenny Pickett was the first quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. Joe Burrow was the first quarterback taken in the 2020 NFL Draft. One quarterback coach who has worked with both prospects thinks the two are similar and that Pickett is comparable to Burrow.

Speaking on The Cook & Joe Show, NFLPrep quarterback coach Tony Racioppi said he spent four days with Burrow at the Mannings' football camp and got to know him pretty well.

Racioppi said:

“I just think the way they both throw [the ball], they’re both better athletes than people think, they’re both accurate, they both process information so well, they’re both ultra-competitive dudes, they’re both quick processors."

Racioppi added that Pickett would be working every day to get better, and he would be ready whenever his name was called.

“He’ll be ready to get better every single day and whenever his number’s called, he’ll be ready, I promise you that."

The expectations from Kenny Pickett are different than those from Joe Burrow

When the Cincinnati Bengals drafted Joe Burrow first overall two years ago, he was expected to start immediately and flip the Bengals culture around.

In two years in the NFL, he did just that. As a rookie, he started in 10 games and went 2-7-1 before his season ended due to a gruesome knee injury against the Washington Commanders.

The following season, he played like the No. 1 pick that everyone thought he was. In 2021, Burrow won Comeback Player of The Year. He finished 10-6 as the starting quarterback and led the Bengals to the Super Bowl. He registered 34 touchdowns and 4,611 passing yards and finished the season with a passer rating of 108.3.

On the other hand, Pickett does not garner the same immediate expectations. First, he played at a much smaller school than LSU, playing out of Pitt. He wasn't coming off a season where he won the Heisman and National Championship, like Burrow.

Pickett was also taken 20th overall. He's expected to be the backup heading into the season as veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is expected to be the starting quarterback.

