NFL insider reveals who’s the current favorite for the Steelers starting QB role in 2022

When quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retired this off-season, it left a void at the quarterback position for the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into the 2022 season.

The only quarterback Pittsburgh had at the time of Ben's retirement was backup Mason Rudolph. In free agency, they inked former Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on a two-year deal. This will be his third team in six seasons.

In the draft, they used their first-round pick on quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pickett, out of the University of Pittsburgh, was the first quarterback taken off the board in this year's draft. The former Pitt Panther led Pittsburgh to an ACC Championship in his final season of his college career.

The two are expected to battle out for the starting job. It seems as if the veteran Trubisky has the upper hand in the battle.

ESPN's Adam Schefter spoke about the battle recently and said that Trubisky is the favorite to win the starting job.

Schefter said:

"Mitch Trubisky goes into camp as the favorite to win the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback job. When you talk to people around the Steelers organization, they say Trubisky shined during minicamp, looked really strong, looks like he’s ready to become a starting quarterback here and Kenny Pickett the first round pick, looked like a rookie. I think going into the training camp Mitch Trubisky is the favorite to become the next starting quarterback of thePittsburghg Steelers and the man to succeed Ben Rothlisberger.”

Mike Tomlin opens up about life without Ben Roethlisberger

This will be Mike Tomlin's first season without Ben Roethlisberger under center. Tomlin's biggest duty as head coach this off-season is deciding who will lead the Steelers to begin the season.

Tomlin admitted that he's excited to feel uncomfortable following Ben's absence from the team.

Tomlin said:

"When you watch somebody do something at a certain level for so long, it messes up your perception of what's regular and what's not. The dude's arm talent was so special for so long. When you see special stuff every day, you get used to it. I've enjoyed that comfort, we've all enjoyed that comfort."

Tomlin added that while they might not have a quarterback like Roethlisberger on their roster, they do have signal callers who are capable of getting the job done.

Tomlin commented:

"Yeah, we might not have the type of quarterback play that we've had. We might not have the special talent that we've had, but we got capable dudes. And we've got a team."

