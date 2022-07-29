"I took offense to that" - Steelers DT Cameron Heyward not a fan of Ben Roethlisberger’s comments on ‘Me-Type’ NFL players

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retired at the end of the 2021 season as a franchise legend. After an emotional Wild Card playoff exit against the Kansas City Chiefs, Roethlisberger gave a tearful farewell to the NFL. For much of the offseason, he's been reserved and quiet. However, that changed recently.

Roethlisberger appeared on WDVE Radio and talked about the current Steelers players. He criticized some of the players, saying they had a selfish attitude and prioritized themselves above the team. Defensive captain Cameron Heyward took offense to what was said.

Here's what Roethlisberger said:

“The team was so important. It was all about the team. Now, it’s about me and this, that and the other... That’s my biggest takeaway from when I started to the end. It turned from a team-first to a me-type attitude. It was hard.”

Defensive lineman and leader Cameron Heyward responded to Ben's comments. He took offense to what the former quarterback had to say. On his Not Just Football podcast, he said the following:

“We are looked at as selfish players, and I don’t think that’s the point. We have a lot of young players that come from different backgrounds, have experienced different things from what others or I may have experienced. That doesn’t make them selfish or more of a me-type attitude… There are a lot more team-first guys than me-type attitude. I took offense to that.”

Heyward added that he thinks Ben was a little out on his comments:

“Maybe Ben didn’t see it that way, but man, I’m going to protect my guys. You just can’t say it’s a ‘me-type of attitude’ now. Everyone’s out to be a Super Bowl winner, make money, one day be an MVP."

He continued:

"But when it all comes together, we care about one thing, this logo right here. … I’ve always tried to extend that to my younger teammates. I think Ben was a little out on that one."

Roethlisberger has since tried to row back on the comments, appearing on WDVE radio:

"I probably should have been more detailed and specific in what I said. It’s not the majority of guys that feel that way. I was asked what the difference in the league is now from when I first got in, even when Cam first got in, the mentality of the players, the toughness. To me, it was a very broad stroke comment."

It's possible that it's all been taken slightly out of context.

Cameron Heyward's career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the 2022 season

Tennessee Titans v Pittsburgh Steelers

Cameron Heyward was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with their first-round pick in 2011. He has become one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL over the last five years. He's earned five straight Pro Bowls since 2017 and has been selected to four All-Pro teams. Heyward is one of the biggest threats in a defensive line that includes T.J. Watt.

The Steelers defense is arguably one of the best in the NFL, but they're on the field too much. The Pittsburgh offense has been low scoring and punt heavy throughout the last few seasons and as a result, the defense gets too much action.

The Steelers currently have the most expensive defense in the NFL and are 32nd in offensive spending. Pittsburgh's offense is going to have to find a way to score more points and give their defense a rest on the sidelines. Otherwise, they will struggle to make the playoffs this season.

With Roethlisberger now retired, the NFL world is split between those who think the Steelers will stall and those who think they'll flourish. We will see the new-look Pittsburgh offense in action in six weeks' time.

