NFL insider Ian Rapoport reckons Tom Brady missing practice is good news for the other QBs in Tampa

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was recently excused from the team until after Tampa's preseason game vs. the Titans due to a personal matter.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bucs’ HC Todd Bowles told reporters that Tom Brady will be away from the team to deal with a personal matter until after Tampa’s Aug. 20 pressson game vs. the Titans. Bucs’ HC Todd Bowles told reporters that Tom Brady will be away from the team to deal with a personal matter until after Tampa’s Aug. 20 pressson game vs. the Titans.

At first, many were concerned that something serious might have happened to the star quarterback, but apparently he's just dealing with a personal matter.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport highlighted why the shot-caller is gone and what it means for the team.

Rapoport said:

"But it also led to some answers in that we know there's not something horrific happening with Tom Brady. He is fine, I'm told. Personal issue is probably the best way to describe it. And, you know, if you're Tom Brady, Sarah, and you've been in the league for 20 something, what is 23 years now? Seeing a lot of football, you've been in a lot of training camps. You know this offense as well as anyone can know an offense. Missing a couple reps, not a big deal missing several days."

Rapoport added that we might not see the quarterback on the field for a while, which could benefit the other Buccaneers quarterbacks.

"[We're not] going to see Tom Brady on the field for a little while, which actually is not terrible news for the other quarterbacks, honestly."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: #Bucs QB Tom Brady won't be at practice for a while, though personally he is fine. From NFL Now: #Bucs QB Tom Brady won't be at practice for a while, though personally he is fine. https://t.co/YINxgn9nUo

Tom Brady's absence is good luck for Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask, and Ryan Griffin

While the veteran will be away from the team for a while, backups Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask, and Ryan Griffin will see an increase in reps.

While Gabbert is the official backup, third-year quarterback Kyle Trask certainly has a shot at taking over the spot, especially as he'll have more reps to prove himself now. The same goes for Ryan Griffin.

Nonetheless, the 45-year-old quarterback will be ready to go for week one and there is no major concern about his absence.

They had a solid campaign last season, bagging a 13-4 record with Bruce Arians still at the helm. Byron Leftwich did a stellar job of coordinating the offense as they totaled 6,901 yards on offense, averaging 405.9 yards per game (second in the league).

If you use any of the above quotes please credit Ian Rapoport and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12