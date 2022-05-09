Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles makes declaration regarding team's offense involving Tom Brady

Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a new captain steering the pirate ship in 2022 as former defensive coordinator Todd Bowles takes over as head coach. Former head coach Bruce Arians will now be in the front office as a Senior Football Consultant.

Bowles was a recent guest on the Colin Cowherd Show. He was asked if Tom Brady would handle most of the offensive calls for the offense (while Bowles would run the defense and overall operations for the team).

Bowles responded by stating that it would be a matter of teamwork between him, Brady, and Byron Leftwich.

"Byron will have the power, first and foremost, because he's the OC, and Tom has been in the offense for two years now going on three. So they'll both collaborate and have a lot of power on offense, when it comes to running the offense. I'll make the decisions on third and short, obviously, when they go for it, when not to go for it in two-minute (situations) and those types of deals and replays and everything. But they'll pretty much run the offense."

Tom Brady and Byron Leftwich have worked side-by-side ever since the former New England Patriots quarterback arrived in Tampa in 2020. The rapport between the two has been more than good.

Brady is slightly older than Leftwich and the two played against each other when Leftwich was in the NFL from 2003-2012.

The respect is mutual and according to Bowles, they will continue to collaborate together and determine what works best for the offense.

Will Tom Brady retire at the end of the 2022 season?

Tom Brady might play for two more seasons

The end for the seven-time Super Bowl champion was almost there at the conclusion of the previous NFL season. Only weeks after the Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs, Brady decided to call it quits.

He soon returned 41-days later after realizing that there was unfinished business to attend to, as he so elquently stated in his message announcing his return.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

Many have speculated that if the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl next season, it would definitely signal the end of the road for the three-time NFL MVP.

Others, however, believe that the future Hall of Famer may decide to make it a two-year run if they are unable to capture the franchise's third Lombardi Trophy.

The Buccaneers have the talent to win it all. After all, they were 13-4 last season with numerous injuries on both sides of the football. The team now also has something to chase.

After the Rams defeated the Buccaneers in last year's playoffs, they went on to win Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals. The target now lies solely on the shoulders of quarterback Matthew Stafford, star defensive lineman Aaron Donald and head coach Sean McVay.

Tom Brady plays well with something to prove. Now that the team is the hunter and not the hunted, fans of NFL football may possibly see TB12 hoisting his eighth Lombardi Trophy.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat