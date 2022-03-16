Tom Brady was never going to stay retired for long

Tom Brady did not stay retired for very long.

In fact, his time away from the NFL lasted just over a month. That ended up being wise timing, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can now work to retain the talent around their returning star.

The announcement came on a Sunday night and was obviously thought out beforehand by Brady and those around him. For some, this came as a total shock. He's back and making a triumphant return.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

However, those who have followed his words since the initial news of retirement had an inkling it would not last long.

Tom Brady never embraced the idea of retirement

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady had his own retirement scooped up by a few reporters, so even the news itself came in a weird way. He and his family then went on to deny it, only for him to post that he did, in fact, retire a few days later.

Yet, something funny happened after he did that. Rumors began swirling about him playing elsewhere, such as with the San Francisco 49ers. He even said "never say never" about a return just days into retirement.

Those were not the words of someone happy to be retired and away from the game. But all fans had to do was listen to him at any point throughout the past couple of years. He joked about playing until 50, which became more realistic as he passed up the perfect opportunity to step away.

He led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title during the 2020 season to capture his seventh ring. He led two franchises to Super Bowl glory and could have walked away at the NFL mountaintop. Instead, he decided to run it back in 2021 at the age of 44.

Stephen Colbert @StephenAtHome Tom Brady got one taste of what it's like to help kids with math homework and decided to return to being tackled by the largest men in the world. Tom Brady got one taste of what it's like to help kids with math homework and decided to return to being tackled by the largest men in the world.

Brady is a legend of the game and his team was once again a Super Bowl favorite this past season. Yet the final result was a defeat in the Divisional Round.

That is why his retirement ended up being a surprise. This was clearly not the way he wanted his career to end.

Yet it is also fair to point out that it is extremely difficult to retire after winning a title. Some players may win one their entire career, while plenty retire without a ring at all.

The difference is that Brady has seven titles and is an outlier in any NFL conversation. He is someone who can return in 2022, with the knowledge he has a great shot to win it all.

Does Brady want the attention, or did he truly change his mind? It is tough to say, but his return ends up being less surprising than his initial retirement in the first place.

Also Read: NFL Rumors: Cowboys have "high interest" in signing Von Miller

Edited by Adam Dickson